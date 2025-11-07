The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, has rallied the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) in the Acholi sub-region to intensify mobilisation activities and ensure President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni scores 95 percent in the forthcoming general elections slated for January, 2026.

“You must leave no stone unturned, and therefore you should reach all corners of your respective districts and ensure that the population is mobilized to vote for the NRM Party flag bearer,” she said.

The Minister made the remarks today during the closure of a 3-day capacity building workshop for RDCs/RCC, Deputy RDCs/RCCs, Assistant RDCs/RCCs, RISO and DISOs in Acholi Sub-region, held at Bomah Hotel, Gulu City.

Hon. Babalanda expressed optimism that during the three-day workshop, the participants have been able to identify bottlenecks to the effective implementation of government programmes and projects, develop a clear set of strategies to strengthen the monitoring and evaluation of government programmes so that the relevant authorities are informed and advised accordingly and where necessary, strategic interventions are developed.

“I want to thank you all for your enormous contribution in ensuring that the implementation of Government programmes and projects are well monitored,” she added.

Hon. Babalanda also explained that as key stakeholders, it is their cardinal responsibility as leaders to ensure that they supervise the implementation of all government programmes and projects in the country.

She said this will create transparency and accountability to the population which entrusted the government with the leadership responsibility.

“In addition, you must ensure visibility of all government interventions in your respective districts through radio talk shows and barazas with the general public. Officiate at every project launch and closure/ handover in your district, whether government or donor-funded,”she said.

“I want to assure you that the Office of the President is committed to providing all the required political and technical support in ensuring proper monitoring of the implementation of all government programmes and projects.”

Hon. Babalanda also emphasised team work among the staff in the Office of the RDC, saying infights amongst RDCs and their Deputies will not be tolerated because it’s a sign of ideological immaturity.

“You must also sensitize the population on security matters and advocate for approaches like community policing in liaison with other actors,” she said.

The Minister further urged the commissioners to mobilise the population to play their roles as citizens.

“Delivery of government services alone without the citizenry playing their roles of production and income generation at the household won’t bring the social-economic transformation desired,” she said

“You should attend all other administrative work that comes along with those general functions of the office with swiftness and sensitivity to client needs, such as listening to petitions from the population, coordinating crime and security intelligence with technical actors like DISOs and Police.”

The former Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Daudi Migereko, underscored the critical role of mobilisation in helping the RDCs to effectively fulfil their mandate as representatives of the President in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

He explained that mobilisation is being in a position to bring others on board to achieve a set goal or a program.

Hon. Migereko noted that as the commissioners go about mobilization, they need some crucial tools like the Constitution, Land Act, National Development Plan, Manifesto, Electoral Laws, among others, to guide them.

“We are now talking about protecting the gains, and the tool that can help us discuss and fulfill this is extensively the Manifesto,” he said.

Hon. Migereko also reminded the RDCs that their core role in their respective areas of jurisdiction is to ensure peace and security.

“As the chair of the District Security Committee, you are in charge of the security. The NRM and President Museveni in particular, has emphasised peace and security, and as his representativ,e you must observe peace and security in your area. NRM is known for peace and security, and this is possible because you people are doing a good job on the ground,” he said.

“Without peace and security in the area, there is no mobilisation to talk about. Even your own members can decide not to vote for you because there’s no peace and security in the area. Even the people in the Acholi sub-region side turned up for President Museveni’s campaign rallies in big numbers because there’s peace and security.”

Hon. Migereko also thanked the RDCs for the wonderful organization when President Museveni was campaigning in the Acholi sub region recently.

“We were highly impressed by your level of mobilisation. You did a very fantastic job. Now we must focus and ensure that we translate the large crowds into votes,” he said.

Hon. Migereko, who currently serves as the Chairman of the National Biofuels Committee, also emphasized team work among stakeholders for effective service delivery.

“Work as a team so that you share the credit of your success. You should be well informed about your area of jurisdiction,” he said.

He also emphasized economic empowerment as a way of fighting poverty and creation of wealth among households.

“You must mobilize your people in regards to household income. Also mobilise investors to set up investments in your area,” he said.

“You have got a District planning committee, are you making use of that committee? Government sends resources to the district, were these resources used for the intended purpose? The government sends money for irrigation to every district, do you follow up on it?” he inquired.

Hon. Migereko further argued that as RDCs they must interest themselves in production and productivity, explaining that once a farmer increases yields per acre, he will get money to support himself and his family thus contributing to the socio-economic transformation of the area and the country at large.

“Farmers need technical guidance to increase productivity. That is where our mobilization should be as far as economic empowerment is concerned.”

On the issue of exploring oil and gas in districts like Nwoya, Hon. Migereko urged the RDCs to prepare the population for new emerging opportunities.

Presenting an update on the progress of the Manifesto 2021-2026 in Acholi sub-region , Dr. David Sengendo, an Economist at the Manifesto Implementation Unit said overall, 393.5 Kms of national roads have been completed in Northern Uganda, 82.1 percent of the villages have safe water access and all 32 districts headquarters have been connected to the National electricity grid.

On the immediate action items and 2026 manifesto targets, Dr. Sengendo said the government plans to expand secondary school access to all 172 unserved sub-counties by 2031; increase technical education coverage from 53 percent to 80 percent of constituencies.

He also noted that the government aims to initiate construction or upgrade of district hospitals in 78 percent of districts lacking them.

“Continued implementation of the Parish Development Model and Emyooga program, along with targeted skills training, will remain crucial for sustainable economic empowerment and regional development,” he said.