President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue working with the Muslim leaders to achieve development and socio-economic transformation in their areas.

“I want to commend His Eminence Sheikh Ramathan Mubajje, the Mufti of Uganda, the Kadhis and Imams, for amplifying the NRM’s message on wealth and jobs creation, at the household level,” he said.

The President made the remarks yesterday in his message delivered by the Special Presidential Assistant-Press and Mobilization and Deputy Spokesperson, Haji Faruk Kirunda during the special Busoga prayers and inauguration of the District Kadhis of Namutumba and Bugweri at Namalemba Seed School, Bugweri District.

“I want to thank the Regional Mufti, Dr. Hussein Mahamad Bowa and the other Muslim leaders, in Busoga, for inviting me to attend special prayers, for our Country, to go through peaceful campaigns and general elections. I have not been able to join you physically, due to the ongoing campaigns. However, I have asked Haji Faruk Kirunda to represent me; and also deliver my congratulatory message to the newly appointed District Kadhis and all Muslims in Busoga,” President Museveni said.

On behalf of the government and the NRM Party, President Museveni congratulated and welcomed Sheikh Faiswal Sowed Kakaire and Sheikh Zaidu Ramathan Wakibi, upon their appointment and inauguration, as District Kadhis.

“I want to thank you for accepting to lead the Muslims, in your respective districts. Allah has entrusted you with this great responsibility, to offer spiritual guidance to the believers, in your area. I trust that Allah, who has called you to serve His people, has prepared you to discharge your duties. I encourage you to constantly seek wisdom and counsel, from the Holy Quran, to make correct decisions,” he noted.

President Museveni also thanked the Muslim leaders for encouraging the believers to not only aim for heaven; but to also work towards achieving prosperity, while on earth.

“It is important to note that human beings have both spiritual and physical needs. The Mosques and the other places of worship cater for people’s spiritual needs. There are also physical needs for food, water, shelter, medicine, hospitals, schools, clothes, transport, jobs, etc. In a modern economy, you cannot obtain the goods and services, which are necessary to sustain life, without money,” he said.

“Moneylessness is solved by undertaking a profitable enterprise in one of the four sectors of: commercial agriculture, industries, services and ICT. These are the four sectors where you can create jobs and wealth.”

He revealed that since 2005, the visionary leadership of the NRM government has continued to prioritise the development and modernisation of Uganda’s infrastructure, by tarmacking the roads, increasing electricity generation, building hospitals, schools and ensuring peace and stability.

“The remaining task is helping our people to transform these economic advantages into wealth for the families and jobs for the young people. Development alone is not enough, though it must come first. Development is a collective good for everyone. It must, however, be translated into jobs and wealth for the families, in order to be meaningful,” President Museveni urged.

“The government has created wealth funds like the Emyooga, Youth Livelihood Fund, the Parish Development Model, etc., to extend the needed capital to organised groups engaged in production of goods and services. If we solve the problem of poverty in each home, even the challenge of building good mosques will be solved, because families will be empowered to support Islam financially.”

President Museveni also assured believers that in the next term in office, the government will extend financial support to the SACCOs of religious leaders, including Sheikhs and Imams.

“Finally, I once again congratulate the Muslim Community for organizing these special prayers; and also congratulate the two Kadhis, upon their inauguration.

I thank you all.”

Dr. Specioza Wandira Kazibwe who heads the NRM campaigns in Busoga, warned independents to stop attending NRM strategic meetings and advised the people of Busoga not to vote for them.

Sheikh Mubajje Praised President Museveni for supporting and funding Muslim projects that have contributed to socio-economic transformation of the nation.

Sheikh Mubajje further thanked the President for accepting his proposal to support SACCOs of Imams and Sheikhs.

He also advised the Muslim community to vote wisely on 15th January 2026.

The National Chairperson of the Uganda Muslim Women Council, Hajjat Sofia Kenyangi Safina thanked President Museveni for fulfilling his pledge of Shs2 billion to the Muslim women SACCOs.

The function was attended by Members of Parliament, Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), religious leaders, among others.