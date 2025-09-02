As Marcus Tullius Cicero (106-43BC), a celebrated Roman Philosopher once said, “the safety of the people shall be the highest law…”, with this timeless wisdom in mind, the Uganda Police Force (UPF) is gearing up for yet another tumultuous electoral season in Jinja City and Busoga where they have to maintain law and order, protect lives and property and ensure a peaceful process.

In what has been described as a proactive approach, the UPF spokesperson Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)Rusoke Kituuma on Tuesday 2nd September,2025 rushed to Kiira Region where he held a series of closed-door meetings with the region’s police managers.

The main meeting was held at the Uganda Civil Service College in Jinja City where Rusoke Kituuma later briefed journalists who had sat outside for close to two hours waiting.

ACP Kituuma, in a media address boasted that UPF has continuously enhanced its capability to police the elections including enough stock of appropriate equipment and well-drilled police personnel from all sectors and departments to adequately and successfully be able to police the polls.

However, he was quick to clarify that the UPF was not focusing more on equipment at the expense of the welfare aspect of the police personnel adding that from enhanced salary structure to housing, uniform and shoes, they are on the right track.

“…we are having several interactions with different stakeholders like the Electoral Commission and political players plus members of the general public to ensure that collectively we police the elections well…”, the police mouthpiece said.

Asked whether the field tour was targeting Busoga which is increasingly becoming a political hotspot following the recently concluded NRM party internal elections giving rise to some disgruntled members and leaders who are considering defecting to the opposition, Rusoke Kituuma was cagey saying that as the police loudspeaker, it is his role and duty to regularly and constantly remain in touch with the cops.

Independent sources say that with the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) and other political players making moves to expand their presence in the area, the police must work hard to carry out their constitutional mandate but also to ensure the ruling party is not embarrassed in the area once considered a stronghold.

The 2026 elections present a crucial test for Uganda’s political maturity and as a nation, it remains to be seen whether citizens and stakeholders can collectively deliver a violence-free, free and fair electoral process untainted by malpractices.

When questioned about human rights abuses or violations by security agencies, particularly the Uganda Police Force (UPF) as the frontline force, the police spokesperson assured citizens that they will continue to exercise their rights without undue restriction.

“…we understand the importance of upholding human rights, and our officers are trained to do so…,” he emphasised.

Acknowledging that no institution is immune to individual misconduct, the spokesperson likened it to finding a few rotten tomatoes in a basket of good ones.

“…where there are many good officers, sometimes one may stray…,” he said, adding that the UPF has robust discipline and sanction mechanisms in place.

“…those who violate human rights will face disciplinary action accordingly…,” he assured, emphasising the force’s commitment to accountability and professionalism.

The UPF spokesperson highlighted the force’s ongoing engagement with human rights stakeholders, including civil society organisations and the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

“…we value these partnerships and will continue to work together to ensure that our operations are guided by respect for human rights and the rule of law…,” he said.

This collaborative approach, he noted, helps to identify areas for improvement and ensures that the UPF remains responsive to the needs and concerns of the communities it serves.

The spokesperson emphasised that building trust between the police and the public is a top priority saying transparency and accountability are key to this effort.

By investigating allegations of misconduct thoroughly and taking action when necessary, the spokesperson says UPF aims to demonstrate its commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and respect for human rights.

“…we are working hard to ensure that our officers understand the importance of respecting citizens’ rights and freedoms…,” he added.

The UPF spokesperson concluded by emphasising that ensuring human rights are respected during security operations is a collective effort, adding that it requires the cooperation of every officer, as well as the support of the public and our partners in the human rights community.

Analysts say the outcome of the 2026 polls will be a significant indicator of the country’s progress in consolidating democratic gains and upholding the principles of good governance.

What You Need to Know:

What Equipment is Used By the UPF?

Equipment is things like Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which includes protective headgear for tactical situations or crowd control, latex or nitrile gloves for protection against biohazards and cut-resistant gloves for searches.

Others are safety glasses or googles for protection from debris or chemical splashes, a primary weapon typically a handgun with spare magazines, handcuffs (for restraints for arresting and transporting suspects), a collapsible or fixed-length baton for self-defence and crowd non-lethal chemical irritant for subduing combative individuals, patrol vehicles equipped with emergency lights, sirens and communication systems, among others.