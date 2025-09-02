World renowned saxophonist Kenny G is set to perform in Kampala on September 28 at the Mestil Hotel. The multi-Grammy award winner is the world’s best-selling instrumentalist in history with over 75 million records sold worldwide.

He has defined smooth jazz for decades with his iconic compositions such as “Songbird,” “Forever in Love,” and “Sentimental,” and his soulful melodies have touched millions globally.

This concert is more than a performance but a celebration of a musical legacy, offering audiences in Kampala a rare opportunity to experience his signature sound live and intimate.

This landmark event marks the first time the Grammy Award-winning artist will perform in Uganda, promising an unforgettable night for jazz enthusiasts and music lovers across the region.

Afsa Umutesi, the events director at Malembe Lifestyle, East Africa’s premier curator of world-class experiences who are the people behind the show revealed that bringing Kenny G to Kampala is a historic achievement and a testament to Uganda’s growing stature on the international entertainment map.

“This event reflects our ongoing commitment to elevating East Africa’s cultural landscape through sophisticated and world-class musical experiences,” he said.

Umutesi added that they are creating more than a concert; but crafting an immersive and luxurious experience for their discerning audience.

The production will be handled by Fenon Events who has been behind some notable events such as most recently Cece Winans, Victony, Travis Greene, Maverick City and Mafiki Zolo among others while the exclusive once in lifetime performance is sponsored by MTN Uganda, which last year sponsored local and international performances including the sold-out Boyz 2 Men concert in Kampala.

The one-night concert promises a refined atmosphere at The Mestil Hotel, combining elegant ambience with Kenny G’s masterful artistry. Attendees will be transported on a soothing musical journey, paying homage to the timeless classics that have made Kenny G an enduring icon of jazz.

Tickets Gold (Early Bird – Phase 1) will go for Shs 200,000, Gold (Early bird -Phase 2) Shs 250,000 and Gold (At-the-door) Shs300,000. The VIP will be Shs6m. Limited early bird discounted tickets are available on the new MoMo app