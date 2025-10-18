Mbale, Uganda – NRM flag bearer for Mbale City Northern Division MP, Hussein Hudu, has reportedly raised Shs200 million ($54,000) to fund his nomination fees for the 2026 elections. Sources within the party say the funds, pooled from loyalists and donors, highlight Hudu’s rising influence post his August tribunal win, which overturned rival Umaru Nangoli’s primary victory over voting flaws.

The nomination ceremony is set for next Wednesday at Bukonde Secondary School (Bukonde SS) in Northern Division, a venue chosen to underscore Hudu’s focus on education. The school, with its “Upwards Forever” ethos, recently graduated 700 students after a patriotism initiative and received Shs500 million in government upgrades.

Organizers promise a spectacle: top Ugandan artists like Eddy Kenzo and Sheebah Karungi are rumored to perform, drawing massive crowds. Kampala’s top catering firms will serve matooke, luwombo, and cocktails, turning the event into a festive rally.

Hudu will also use the platform to demand water infrastructure from the Ministry of Water and Environment.

“Our people deserve reliable access—boreholes and pipes are non-negotiable,” a campaign insider said, tapping into local frustrations over scarcity.

Detractors decry the lavish spending—well above the Shs20 million standard fee—as NRM’s “financial muscle” on display amid economic woes.

With Nangoli mulling an independent bid, the race intensifies. Hudu’s splashy start aims to rally support, blending pomp with policy pleas. Will it win votes or widen the wealth gap narrative? Northern Division watches closely.