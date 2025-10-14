KAMPALA – As the festive spirit of Diwali illuminates the horizon, Uganda’s Indian community is set to host a grand celebration that promises a feast for the senses and a bridge between cultures. The annual Diwali Food Festival, organized by the Indian Association of Uganda in partnership with the Indian High Commission, the Ruparelia Group, and Speke Resort Munyonyo, will take place this Sunday, October 19, at the picturesque Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. This year’s event aims to foster unity in diversity, preserve cultural heritage, and promote social harmony among Ugandans and the diaspora. In an exclusive interview with this newspaper on Saturday, Paresh Mehta, chairman of the Indian Association of Uganda, highlighted the collaborative effort: “The Indian community in Uganda and their High Commission, together with Speke Resort, have organized this year’s festival… as an occasion to attract all the sects in the country, to showcase India’s varied regional delicacies, cultural and tradition.”

Mehta noted the global reach of Diwali, celebrated in all corners of the world, including the United States. In Kenya, the government has even gazetted it as a public holiday, and at State House Entebbe, the President has previously organized Diwali celebrations for the community. Previously held under an umbrella association, this year the Indian Association has reclaimed the flagship event due to high member demand. “As our actions speak louder than words, considering the good work by Indian Association, our beloved High Commission has joined hands with us and our Mentor, Trustee Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia to organize this year’s event,” Mehta added.

The festival is more than just a cultural showcase; it’s a call to nurture righteousness and pass on traditions to future generations. Sasi Nair, secretary of the Indian Association, elaborated on its deeper meaning: “Diwali is an inherited Indian culture of celebrating victory over darkness. It is a way of encouraging our community to always be righteous and nurture the younger and future generations to keep alive the culture of good behavior… We inherited the culture of good behavior which we have to pass onto our children and the next generations.”

Attendees can look forward to over 100 food stalls brimming with authentic regional Indian delicacies, from spicy chaats and aromatic biryanis to sweet jalebis and creamy gulab jamuns. The menu will highlight the rich tapestry of India’s culinary diversity, offering something for every palate—allowing Ugandans to experience different flavors of rural India at one place. Complementing the gastronomic delights will be over 15 captivating cultural performances representing various Indian regions and diaspora communities, including music and dance from across India, professional singers and dancers showcasing Bollywood, and a breathtaking spectacular fireworks display making a galaxy in the sky, presented by fireworks partner Jwala Fireworks.

Mohammed Vaheed, treasurer of the Indian Association, provided insight into the festival’s roots: “Diwali is a word derived from Sanskrit to mean celebration of lights and it is a major Hindu festival celebrated the world over to celebrate the victory over darkness. During Diwali, people light lamps, decorate their homes, exchange gifts, enjoy festive meals… Indian delicacies are well known universally and celebrated not just for its flavors but also the rich cultural heritage it embodies alongside its uniqueness coming from intertwined factors like history, religion and social traditions.”

Open to all Ugandans and international visitors at no cost, the event is expected to draw members from every Indian sect in the country, underscoring its inclusive ethos. Indian High Commissioner to Uganda, Upender Singh Rawat, joined the organizing committee, including businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, to underscore the festival’s role in community building. Past collaborations have extended beyond celebrations, supporting initiatives like blood donations and free heart surgeries for Ugandan children, further cementing ties between the Indian community and their Ugandan hosts.

Mehta added that Diwali carries a universal message: “It brings together all communities, reconnects families and friends, contributes to social harmony and fosters a sense of belonging. It is a festival that transcends religion and geography, offering a universal message of hope, renewal, and togetherness, and reminds people of the enduring power of light through times of darkness. It is also a time for new beginnings in business, personal growth, and spiritual enlightenment.”

Nair echoed the invitation: “We encourage Ugandans and international communities to come and attend this, it is the biggest Indian cross-cultural platform.” As Kampala prepares for this explosion of light, flavor, and fellowship, the Diwali Food Festival stands as a beacon of cultural exchange, inviting everyone to partake in the joy of shared heritage. For more details, visit the Indian Association of Uganda or follow updates on social media. All are welcome to come and enjoy it.