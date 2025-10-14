KAMPALA – In a strategic move to streamline operations and bring services closer to the heart of the business district, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has begun relocating several critical departments from its Nakawa headquarters to the gleaming RR Pearl Tower One. The phased transition, which kicked off on Monday, October 13, is poised to revolutionize taxpayer interactions and bolster the nation’s revenue collection efforts amid ongoing economic recovery.

The relocation targets major corporate and government tax compliance stakeholders, positioning URA in a more accessible location to reduce processing times and foster a seamless revenue ecosystem. “To serve you better, we are coming closer to you. We look forward to supporting you,” URA management declared in a public notice announcing the shift.

The RR Pearl Tower One, a 16-story Grade A skyscraper developed by the Ruparelia Group under tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia and completed earlier this year by Meera Investments Ltd., stands as a testament to private-sector innovation in public infrastructure. Renamed in honor of Ruparelia’s late son Rajiv, the tower features high-speed elevators, energy-efficient systems, and ample parking—amenities designed to enhance operational efficiency for its premium tenants, including banks and multinationals.

In Phase One of the relocation, which commenced on October 13, the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) and the Public Sector and Medium Taxpayer Division (PSO & MTO) have taken up residence on the 11th to 14th floors. Phase Two, scheduled for October 17-19, will see the Risk and Strategy Department and the Petroleum Division make the move, with full operations resuming across all relocated units by October 20.

Situated along Yusuf Lule Road opposite the Ministry of Health headquarters, the tower’s prime location in Kampala’s bustling central business district promises to cut down on travel hassles for taxpayers and deepen engagements with key economic players. This upgrade is particularly timely as Uganda pushes for revenue growth, with officials highlighting how the modern facility will expedite services and contribute to a more responsive tax administration.

The move follows a competitive bidding process, underscoring URA’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge infrastructure for better governance. Beyond immediate operational gains, the relocation signals a broader evolution in Kampala’s commercial landscape, where public institutions are increasingly partnering with private developers to modernize facilities and support national development goals.

As the dust settles on this ambitious transition, stakeholders are optimistic about its ripple effects. Enhanced accessibility could lead to higher compliance rates, smoother audits, and ultimately, a stronger fiscal foundation for Uganda’s ambitious growth agenda. For taxpayers navigating the new setup, URA assures continuity in service delivery, inviting all to experience the upgraded ecosystem firsthand.