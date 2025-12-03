I have looked at manifestos of the respective parties and contenders in the 2026 general elections but only the National Resistance Movement (NRM) is bold and purposeful on this very important ideal of East African Federation/African Integration. The party’s presidential candidate and National Chairman, Yoweri Museveni, in his message introducing the Manifesto addressed the issue among the seven “words”- “that represent the different aspects of our recovery, expansion, diversification, value addition and the beginnings of the new knowledge economy. The words are: peace (obusiingye); development (entunguuka— meaning infrastructure both social and economic); wealth (obugaiga); jobs (emirimo); services (obuweereza); markets; and Political Federation.

In the main body of the text, the subject is allotted a whole chapter, a testament to NRM’s commitment to promoting Pan-Africanism as one of its four core principles-the others being Patriotism, Socio-economic transformation and Democracy.

Anybody not thinking about federation of East Africa and the respective African regional blocs, and the eventual integration of Africa as a whole has no place in leadership. They are thinking small and inward, likely due to the innate ethnocentricism and detractor nationalism.

Even on the campaign trail and in public spaces and online, I don’t recall hearing any of President Museveni’s competitors saying anything about this subject matter.

Mr. Mubarak Munyagwa said something about changing the “language of Africa” from Swahili to French. Even then, it’s not logical to adopt a foreign language when we are talking about African authenticity. Swahili is indigenous, widely spoken and neutral. Let’s not create new grounds for disagreement when we still have a long way to go in getting the populations to agree to unite.

I think he may have been trying to crack a joke like he usually does but this is hardly something to joke about. It’s the anchor of Africa’s survival in a world that is going all-out into power shows of might.

We are seeing Europeans nations like Germany and France ratcheting up their militaries with mass conscription of new recruits, countries shoring up their defence budgets and acquiring the most modern armaments. Continental Europe must be seeing something many don’t see, beyond the Ukraine-Russia conflict. But President Museveni always foresees these things and has spent most of his recent time in office ringing the bell to these developments and threats.

We are emerging from a frenzy over Uganda’s interest in the Indian Ocean, sparked off by comments of the Ugandan leader about accessibility to international waters. Many were completely lost on the central issue which can only be grasped by broad thinkers.

However, I noted that many Africans are increasingly picking greater interest in President Museveni’s sayings. I see online commenters from all over appreciating his wisdom and foresight from a young age, contained in clips that are coming to life on the internet. I invite them to read the NRM Manifesto as a document that goes beyond speaking to an electorate in a campaign season to being a record of highlevel political will and commitment to Africa’s cause.

In the Manifesto, the President states: “The final word is Strategic Security. How can Africa be secure from all threats?”

He argues: “With economic integration, we unite the markets and create prosperity. However, prosperity alone does not guarantee strategic security. A developed Japan and a developed South Korea, still depend on others for strategic security.

In the 2rd World War, the developed countries of Holland, Denmark, Belgium, France, etc., were overrun by Germany. It was the mighty Soviet Union and, later on, the USA, that rescued those countries and the world. There is now the phenomenon of some players seeking the 4-dimensional superiority — to be superior on land (Land forces), in the air (Air-force), at sea (the Navy) and in space. Only four countries have been to the moon: the USA, China, Russia and India. Can Uganda, even when it becomes a developed country, a task we are already achieving, be able to be present in these four dimensions? My answer is: “No”.

In order to be present in the four dimensions, Africa needs to rationalise its political framework of excessive fragmentation. The AfCFTA (Africa Continental Free Trade Area) will help to address, if it is implemented 100%, the issue of prosperity. However, for strategic security, we need another medicine. This is the medicine of political integration in the form of the formation of the East African Federation, taking advantage of the similarities and linkages among the

people of this area, including the use of Swahili to unite us. It is what gives us the seventh crucial word —the East African Federation, through political integration”.

In the main body of the booklet, under Chapter 5 on Regional integration and political federation it says: “The visionary leadership of the NRM remains committed to the three historical missions i.e. prosperity, security and fraternity of the African people.

The three goals cannot be achieved if Africa remains fragmented into the current 54 states. Each of these states haveneither big markets to support their people’s prosperity nor military muscle to defend their interests against a powerful predator from outside.

Therefore, the opportunity for guaranteeing the prosperity and security of our people lies in building regional and political integration of Africa. The NRM will continue to exploit the linkages and similarities among the African people to foster unity”.

The excerpts above are a testament of progressive leadership with intentionality to see Africa move to undone historical damage done to it by divisionism and state fragmentation, protest gains registered- not just in Uganda but continentwide- and to ensure faster transformation in the future.

NRM knows the other needs of Ugandans but these are the same for all Africans and they cannot be addressed in isolation from the bigger objective to advancing together into the uncertain future. Voters should consider seriously matters of Federation and Integration in making their electoral choices. And because Museveni is the most senior, experienced and trusted leader, he is best placed to carry Uganda’s banner in the federating and integrating Africa.

The author is the Special Presidential Assistant-Press & Mobilisation/Deputy Spokesperson

Email: faruk.kirunda@statehouse.go.ug