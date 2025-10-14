Kampala, Uganda – In a significant boost to regional aviation infrastructure, the Director General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Mr. Fred K. Bamwesigye, officially opened the 20th NAFISAT Supervisory Board Meeting on October 14, 2025, at the luxurious Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The four-day event, running from October 14 to 17, is being hosted by UCAA in partnership with Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) and the International Civil Aviation Organization – Eastern and Southern Africa (ICAO-ESAF). It has drawn representatives from 14 NAFISAT member states, alongside key officials from ATNS, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and the ICAO ESAF Office. In his opening address, UCAA Director General Fred K. Bamwesigye expressed pride in Uganda’s role as host to the NAFISAT Maintenance and Management Centre at Entebbe International Airport. He described it as “a hub that ensures operational integrity and technical coordination for the entire region. ”

Bamwesigye hailed the NAFISAT network as “a true success story, proof of what African States and institutions can achieve when we work together towards a common goal.” He emphasized the importance of capacity building, innovation, and inclusivity, ensuring that all participating states—regardless of their size or resources—reap the benefits of these advancements.

Echoing these sentiments, ICAO representative Mr. Harvey Gabriel Lekamisy highlighted the network’s technical prowess.

“NAFISAT was designed to support Aeronautical Fixed Telecommunication Network (AFTN), ATS/DS, and ATN services. Built on VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) technology, it provides robust communication links in areas with limited terrestrial infrastructure,” Lekamisy explained.

He added that it integrates seamlessly with other regional networks like the Southern African Development Community Very Small Aperture Terminal (SADC VSAT) and the African Indian Ocean Satellite Network (AFISNET), enhancing continental connectivity. Over the coming days, delegates will delve into critical discussions on strengthening interoperability, upgrading infrastructure, and aligning systems with ICAO’s Global Air Navigation Plan and Aviation System Block Upgrades (ASBUs).