President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has said that the greatest achievement of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government is the peace that enabled Ugandans who had fled into exile in neighbouring countries to return home and rebuild their lives.

Addressing supporters at a campaign rally in Koboko District, President Museveni recalled that when the NRM captured power in 1986, “almost the whole of Koboko was empty.”

He narrated that as he drove up to Olaba border with South Sudan, he could see Ugandans peeping from across the border in fear.

“I called them to come back home,” he said.

“Today, Koboko is full of people again because of the peace that the NRM restored.”

The President said that this peace was achieved through the NRM’s unique approach of combining force and reconciliation.

He explained that rejecting sectarian politics based on tribe, religion or gender was key to building a united Uganda.

“It is therefore suicidal to talk about politics of sectarianism,” he said, urging the people of Koboko to remain loyal to the NRM’s ideology of patriotism and unity. He added that this inclusiveness has allowed all regions to participate freely in national institutions like the army and police.

President Museveni noted that on behalf of the NRM, he has again offered himself to lead the country — not just to be a candidate — but because he has strong reasons grounded in over six decades of political experience. “I have been watching Uganda for the last 65 years and have been involved directly or indirectly all that time,” he said.

He reminded the gathering that the seven points the NRM is taking to parishes are the same pillars that brought peace, development and transformation to Uganda.

The President highlighted major infrastructure projects in Koboko District, including the completed Vurra–Arua–Koboko and Atiak–Adjuman roads, rehabilitation of the Olwi–Pakwach and Karuma–Olwi roads, and the ongoing Koboko–Yumbe–Moyo road expected to be completed in 2027.

He also announced plans to establish an industrial park in Koboko to promote manufacturing and job creation.

On education, President Museveni said Koboko has 59 government primary schools, six government secondary schools and 10 schools in the municipality. Out of the district’s 49 parishes, 28 have government-aided primary schools. He directed that every parish should have a government school and every sub-county a government secondary school.

He also expressed concern that some head teachers continue to charge fees despite the introduction of free education in 1996. “I saw the danger coming in 1995 and introduced free education, but they didn’t listen,” he said.

To counter this, he revealed that government has established free skilling centres and will recruit over 50,000 teachers in the next government to address the shortage.

The President urged the people of Koboko to focus on personal wealth creation, saying that while the country has achieved tremendous progress in infrastructure, individuals must work towards improving their own household incomes. “Development is there — tarmac, electricity, schools, hospitals — but all that is ours collectively. What is yours? In your household there is either poverty or wealth,” he said.

First Lady Mama Janet Museveni thanked the people of Koboko for their overwhelming turnout and patriotism. “This is the day the Lord has made; we must rejoice. Thank you, Koboko, for sending a strong patriotic message — your numbers speak for themselves,” she said, appealing for 90% support for the NRM and President Museveni in the coming elections.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda, Hon. Hamson Obua, praised the President for restoring peace and harmony in West Nile and for bringing back Ugandans who had fled after the fall of Idi Amin.

Koboko District NRM Chairman, Dramiga Samanya, thanked the President for entrusting district party structures with leading the campaign. He commended the NRM government for delivering peace, electricity, and extensive road networks in the district and pledged overwhelming support from the people of Koboko.