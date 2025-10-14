President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the Presidential Flagbearer of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), said the party doesn’t seek cheap popularity but delivers tangible results that transform the lives of Ugandans.

Speaking to thousands of jubilant supporters during his Presidential campaign rally today at Nyadri Urban Secondary School Grounds in Maracha District, the President said the recent connection of West Nile to the national electricity grid was not a cosmetic achievement but part of NRM’s deliberate strategy to industrialize and modernize Uganda.

The campaign is running under the theme: “Protecting the Gains, Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status”.

“For us NRM, we don’t just do things to please people even when things are wrong it’s very dangerous , that’s cheap popularity , we were telling people that power will come here in West Nile but let’s move according to the plan. Now powerful electricity has come and the work is to distribute it to the sub counties and it will also be done,” he said.

The President explained that the 132KV line from Karuma to Arua is one of the biggest energy investments in Northern Uganda, adding that it will spur industrialization and agro-processing across the sub-region.

“Now that the strong electricity has arrived, the next task is to distribute it to subcounties and households so that everyone benefits,” he said.

On social infrastructure, he mentioned that Maracha has 62 government primary schools and 7 government secondary schools with other private schools.

“Maracha has 91 parishes with 34 hosting at least one government primary school. We however have those parishes that do not have and that’s our target in the coming government to ensure that these ones also get,” he said.

“Maracha has also got 7 government secondary schools but it has got 19 sub counties, so we have a debt of the 12 sub counties to also get 12 government secondary schools.”

On free education, he said :” You remember, when we introduced free education, some school authorities started bringing back charges making it hard for the children of the poor to study. So, I said to myself, let me demonstrate that free education is possible.”

The President also noted that he has a small area that he controls directly and that is the State House and there are no PTAs, no DEOs, no foundation bodies, no head teachers, everything is under my supervision.

Some years ago through the State House, he explained that he started building the Presidential Skilling Hubs across the country, one per zone, to show by example that education and skills training can indeed be free and practical when there is proper management and commitment.

“On roads , we had to struggle to tarmac Karuma all the way to Koboko even when we didn’t have enough money at that time. We are now going to work on the one from Atiak – Adjumani to Mwoyo,” he said.

“The roads from Panyimur to Packwach to Rhino Camp to Wanyara road are also going to be worked on, then also the one from Terego to Mwoyo.”

President Museveni said the NRM’s work has always been guided by the principles of patriotism, Pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation, and democracy, which have delivered peace and stability across the country.

“For the first time in 500 years, Uganda is at peace. From Karamoja to the West Nile, from Acholi to Buganda, all parts of Uganda are stable. This peace was not bought with words , it was built through sacrifice and clear ideology,” he noted.

He also praised West Nile for its strategic location and business potential, saying the region is now a vital commercial corridor for trade with South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“West Nilers are making money because they are in the corner that connects Uganda to two big markets of Congo and South Sudan. That is why I tell people to love Uganda, because we all need one another,” he said.

The President also urged Ugandans to continue supporting the NRM’s agenda of economic transformation through programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), which has empowered thousands of households in West Nile and the rest of Uganda to join the money economy.

“In Maracha alone, we have sent Shs.27.9bn under the PDM, reaching more than 30,000 households. The next step is to ensure every family has a source of income,” he said.

He called on Ugandans to guard the peace and development the NRM has brought, warning against leaders who seek relevance through divisive or populist politics.

“Politics is like medicine , you must diagnose the problem correctly. If you take the wrong prescription, you die. Uganda’s problem was never tribes or religions; it was lack of income and development. We must focus on wealth creation,” he said.

President Museveni concluded his address by thanking the people of West Nile for their unwavering support and pledged continued government investment in infrastructure, education, and agriculture to consolidate Uganda’s progress.

“We began with peace, then roads and electricity. The next phase is household prosperity. Together, we shall build a stronger Uganda,” he said.

On her part, the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, thanked the people of Maracha and the entire West Nile region for their loyalty and strong turnout, saying the development they are witnessing is a result of their long-standing support to the NRM government.

“You have shown the whole country that West Nile stands with the NRM. The connection to the national grid, the Parish Development Model, and the new schools being built are proof that this government works for all Ugandans,” she said.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving education standards, particularly in rural areas, and ensuring that the Universal Primary and Secondary Education programmes remain free of illegal charges.

“No child should be sent away from school because of fees. Education is a right, and the government is determined to enforce that,” she added.

The Speaker of the Parliament and also the NRM 2nd National Vice-chairperson (Female ), Rt. Hon. Anita Among, commended President Museveni for steering Uganda to peace and progress, saying the NRM’s track record speaks for itself.

“When you look at the roads, electricity, PDM funds, and schools in West Nile, you can see real work, not politics of words. That’s why the people here have pledged 99% of their votes to the NRM,” she said.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda, Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, praised the President for transforming West Nile from a war-torn area into one of Uganda’s fastest-growing regions.

“This region was once associated with insecurity and displacement, but today it stands tall — peaceful, productive, and connected. That is the NRM difference,” he said.

Addressing the rally, Mr. Gabriel Ofekua, NRM Chairman for Maracha, welcomed the President, saying : “The people of Maracha want to vote for you. They will never forget the benefits of the manifesto and the development we have seen under your leadership.”

He highlighted the resilience of Maracha residents during Uganda’s turbulent past.

“In the war times, the people of Maracha suffered greatly and went into exile. Today, they are enjoying the gains of peace, prosperity, and the Parish Development Model , which has benefited the community directly,” Mr. Ofekua said.

Mr. Ofekua also acknowledged the government’s focus on youth empowerment.

“In Maracha, we are very cognizant of our youth. We want to train them and thank you, Mr. President, for the presidential zonal skilling hubs you have established,” he added.

Under the Parish Development Model, Maracha District, with 91 parishes, has cumulatively received Shs 27.95 billion. Out of this, Shs 27.58 billion (98.66%) has already been disbursed to 30,695 beneficiary households, while 15,781 households are yet to receive benefits.

According to the fact sheet of Maracha , the District currently hosts 62 government primary schools and 25 private schools, along with 7 government and 7 private secondary schools. All government secondary schools provide Universal Secondary Education and Universal Post-Ordinary Level Education and Training, with a total enrollment of 3,276 students.

In terms of distribution, 34 of the district’s 91 parishes host at least one government primary school, and 7 of the 19 sub-counties have at least one government secondary school.

The construction of two Seed Secondary Schools is expected to reduce the number of sub-counties without a government secondary school from 12 to 10.

Efforts to improve access to safe water have reached 495 out of 691 rural villages, representing 72% coverage. Community boreholes, including the Irafia Community Borehole in Lamila North Village and Agavua Community Borehole in Tara Sub-County, are underway to serve underserved villages, easing the burden of water collection, especially for women and children.

Planned irrigation interventions, supported through BADEA, include five solar-powered irrigation systems (10 acres each) across Abaa, Paubo, Elegu Central, Panyua, and Boro Central, aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and income for local farmers.

Maracha District is now fully connected to the national electricity grid, a move hailed as a major milestone in unlocking economic potential in the region.

The event was graced by NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) members, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders, as well as thousands of supporters.