Gulu City this week played host to a historic celebration, the first-ever Oktoberfest in Northern Uganda, an event that the deputy head of Uganda’s Mission in Berlin, Ambassador Danny Ssozi, described as “a bridge between heritage and innovation, between culture and enterprise, and between Uganda and the wider world.”

Speaking before a distinguished audience that included President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Members of Parliament, cultural leaders, and development partners, Ambassador Ssozi hailed the festival as a milestone in Gulu’s transformation from a post-conflict region into a vibrant hub for tourism, trade, and cultural diplomacy.

“Today, Gulu is not only the cultural heart of Northern Uganda, but also a symbol of resilience, rebirth, and opportunity.” Ambassador Ssozi said in his address at the opening ceremony on October 6, 2025.

Cultural Diplomacy Through Celebration

The Ambassador drew parallels between Germany’s Oktoberfest, the world’s largest folk festival, and Uganda’s Independence Day celebrations, both of which, he noted, embody unity, pride, and national identity.

“When these two powerful traditions merge, as we see today in Gulu’s Oktoberfest, they create something truly remarkable, a festival that not only honors culture but strengthens international friendship while building a platform for tourism, investment, and shared prosperity,” he remarked.

The week-long festival, held under the theme “Bavaria Meets Uganda,” featured cultural parades, art exhibitions, local cuisine, and a showcase of both Ugandan and German heritage, complete with traditional attire, music, and business networking sessions.

Ambassador Ssozi highlighted Gulu’s growing economic potential, citing collaborations that began with the “Bavaria meets Uganda” dialogue in Munich last year. He envisioned Gulu as a future industrial hub where locally sourced products gain international appeal.

“Imagine Ugandan leather processed in Gulu, transformed into Bavarian lederhosen; or our premium beef exported to Europe, bearing the proud stamp of Processed in Gulu,” Ssozi said. “These are not distant dreams, but opportunities that festivals like this ignite.”

The Ambassador also acknowledged the efforts of Gulu City Council, **Rotary Club of Gulu City, Meine Zukunft, UNOC, Wend Africa, and other development stakeholders for their collaboration in making the inaugural Oktoberfest possible.

“When government, private sector, and civil society unite, transformation is inevitable,” he stated. “This Oktoberfest is an opportunity to project Gulu as the new frontier of tourism, industry, and cultural diplomacy.”

As the festival unfolded between October 6–14, participants toasted to friendship and shared progress between Uganda and Germany.

“Let us remember that this is not only a toast to friendship between Uganda and Germany, between Gulu and the world. It is also a pledge to invest in our youth, to preserve and promote our culture, and to build an inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous Uganda.”

With music, dance, and business exhibitions lighting up the heart of Gulu City, this first Oktoberfest has marked not just a cultural celebration but the dawn of a new chapter in Uganda’s cultural diplomacy and regional development.