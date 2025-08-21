Dr. Chris N. Mukiza, Executive Director of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), has urged East African nations to prioritize data security and sustainability during the 4th Session of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Statistics Committee held in Mombasa, Kenya.

The session convened regional statistics experts to review progress on implementing the IGAD Regional Strategy for Development Statistics and to explore strategies for strengthening the IGAD Regional Statistics System.

Addressing delegates, Dr. Mukiza emphasized that data loss remains a critical risk for National Statistics Offices (NSOs), which can undermine evidence-based decision-making at national and regional levels. He called for the establishment of data backup systems and disaster recovery centers to safeguard critical statistical information, underscoring that robust data protection measures are vital for ensuring continuity, integrity, and reliability of statistical operations.

“Establishing data backup and disaster recovery centers is crucial to safeguard critical information,” Dr. Mukiza stated, highlighting that the continuity of statistical operations is fundamental for planning, monitoring, and implementing national development agendas.

The three-day session brought together representatives from IGAD member states, technical experts, and policymakers to assess progress on regional statistical initiatives, evaluate challenges facing the IGAD Regional Statistics System, and discuss mechanisms to ensure long-term sustainability of statistical activities. Key areas of focus included data harmonization across the region, capacity building for statistical officers, improving data quality and accessibility, and the integration of modern technologies in data collection and analysis.

Dr. Mukiza also highlighted the pivotal role of statistics in policy formulation and resource allocation, stressing that accurate, timely, and secure data enable governments to make informed decisions, track development progress, and respond effectively to socio-economic challenges. He emphasized that regional collaboration among IGAD member states is essential to building a cohesive and resilient statistical system capable of supporting development planning and monitoring across borders.

The session further explored strategies for enhancing regional cooperation, knowledge sharing, and technical support among National Statistics Offices to improve data quality and availability. Dr. Mukiza’s contributions underscored Uganda’s commitment to advancing the regional statistical agenda, promoting innovation in data management, and reinforcing evidence-based governance across East Africa.

By the end of the meeting, IGAD members reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening statistical capacity, ensuring data security, and fostering sustainable statistical development to support the socio-economic growth and integration of the region. The event marks a significant step toward achieving a resilient, reliable, and responsive regional statistics system that meets the demands of policymakers, researchers, and the public alike.