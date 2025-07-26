Stanbic Bank Uganda has been named Best Bank and Best Investment Bank in Uganda in the 2025 Euromoney Awards for Excellence, cementing its position as the country’s leading financial institution.

The twin honours underscore the bank’s unmatched strength across retail, commercial, and corporate banking, and reaffirm its central role in driving Uganda’s economic transformation.

The Euromoney Awards are widely regarded as the gold standard in the global banking industry, recognising institutions that deliver exceptional financial performance, client service, digital innovation, and societal impact.

“These accolades are a resounding endorsement of our strategy to deliver sustainable value by financing Uganda’s growth,” said Paul Muganwa, Executive Director and Head of Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) at Stanbic Bank Uganda. “We are proud to be playing a catalytic role in mobilizing capital, structuring complex deals, and supporting businesses that are shaping Uganda’s future.”

Setting the Benchmark for Financial and Operational Excellence

In 2024, Stanbic Bank Uganda delivered a standout performance, reporting USh478 billion ($133 million) in profit after tax, a 16.2% year-on-year increase, with return on equity reaching 24.3%. The bank further enhanced its operational efficiency, reducing its cost-to-income ratio to 47.2%, while maintaining excellent credit quality with a credit loss ratio of just 0.8%.

“Our commitment to disciplined execution and client-centric innovation continues to differentiate us in the market,” said Daniel Ogong, Head of Brand and Marketing. “These awards validate the work we’re doing to reimagine banking not just as a financial service, but as a platform for inclusion, empowerment and progress.”

The bank’s digital strategy has proven instrumental, with 80% of all transactions now taking place outside the banking hall enabled by major upgrades to digital platforms, including online account opening and a revamped real-time customer feedback tool that has driven first-call resolution rates above 92%.

Championing Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Beyond headline numbers, Stanbic’s performance has been defined by its ability to align commercial success with national development priorities.

In the investment banking space, the bank orchestrated major transactions that directly support local enterprise and market development. These include a $30 million corporate loan to Crown Beverages Limited to expand its operations, and a USh370 billion facility to MTN Uganda, one of the largest single-lender deals in the country.

Stanbic also led a landmark secondary equity offering for MTN Uganda, setting a price of USh170 per share for over 1.57 billion shares, enhancing market liquidity and broadening access for local investors.

A notable highlight was the bank’s ongoing partnership with fintech innovator Jumo, which enabled USh56.9 billion ($15.9 million) in mobile-enabled microloans, reaching thousands of previously unbanked Ugandans and advancing financial inclusion through technology.

Empowering Entrepreneurs and Building Wealth

The bank’s commitment to inclusive growth extends beyond corporate boardrooms. Through the Stanbic Business Incubator, over 3,000 entrepreneurs; many of them women and youth received training, mentorship, and business support in 2024. The program also unlocked more than $20 million in financing for MSMEs, bridging critical capital gaps in Uganda’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Stanbic also launched the Stanbic Unit Trust, a retail wealth management product under its investment arm, SBG Securities Uganda, giving everyday Ugandans access to professionally managed portfolios, an important step toward democratizing investment and building intergenerational wealth.

“This recognition speaks to more than just balance sheets and profit margins,” added Mr. Muganwa. “It affirms our purpose; Uganda is growing, and Stanbic is financing that growth at every level, from smallholder farmers to listed multinationals.”

Looking Ahead

As Uganda positions itself for the next wave of economic expansion driven by infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and digital transformation, Stanbic Bank Uganda is poised to remain at the heart of this evolution.

“We are not just winning awards, we are helping to build a future where every Ugandan has a fair shot at financial opportunity; this is what Stanbic excellence looks like: performance with purpose,” said Mr. Ogong.