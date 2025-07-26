Kampala, Uganda – 25th July 2025 – The Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS) yesterday unveiled its new brand identity during a momentous occasion that also marks the 12th Annual Graduation Ceremony held at Mestil Hotel, Kampala.

The dual celebration represents not only a milestone for the institute but also a bold step towards redefining its role as the leading training hub for banking and financial services in Uganda and the region.

Speaking during the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of UIBFS, Mrs. Goretti Masadde, emphasized the significance of the rebrand, stating that it reflects the institute’s renewed vision, enhanced digital offerings, and commitment to empowering professionals to learn, transform, and lead in an ever-evolving financial sector.

“This rebrand is more than just a new logo or look—it’s a statement of intent. We are stepping into a future where UIBFS is not only the custodian of industry knowledge but also a driver of innovation, sustainability, research and consultancy,” she remarked.

The Board Chair of UIBFS and Managing Director of Housing Finance Bank, Mr. Michael K. Mugabi, echoed this sentiment, noting that the transformation signifies the institute’s resilience and dedication to staying relevant in the dynamic financial landscape.

“This new identity mirrors the growth and evolution we have achieved over the years. It is a rallying call for all stakeholders to embrace the future of banking and finance with renewed purpose,” he said.

During the event, graduates from various professional banking and financial services programs were recognized for their hard work and commitment to advancing their careers. Spearheading the graduation ceremony, the Council President – Dr. Fabian Kasi, who is also the MD of Centenary Bank, shared his remarks expressing his pride and joy in the institute’s achievements thus far.

“I am also very proud to witness the fresh look and feel of our Institute — a rebrand that reminds us that we must always grow and change. The new tagline, Learn. Transform. Lead., speaks directly to the journey we ask each of you to take — to continue learning, to embrace change, and to step up as leaders,” he said.

The Guest of Honour and Patron of the Institute, Mr. Michael Atingi-Ego – Governor of Bank of Uganda also shared the same sentiments. He commended the Institute of being at the forefront of financial inclusion and dispensing financial knowledge to Ugandans. He also expressed his pride in the institute for embracing change.

“As Patron, I have seen the Institute continue to position itself as a beacon of excellence in banking and finance education and this feels me with pride.Graduands, as you step into the next phase of your journey, I urge you to embrace the spirit of transformation. The industry you are entering is always evolving — shaped by technology, data, sustainability concerns, and new consumer expectations. Your task is to lead that evolution with integrity, creativity, and courage,”he said.

A total of 358 students successfully graduated this year from UIBFS. This number comprises students who undertook academic courses as well as short certificate programs. The Institute has recorded a 23% increase in student intake compared to last year, a testament to its commitment to accelerating professionalism and inclusion in the banking and financial services sector.

The official brand reveal sets the stage for UIBFS’s next chapter, which is to continue fulfilling its mandate to be a centre of excellence in the financial sector through innovation, financial sector and broader partnerships, and the implementation of ESG principles.