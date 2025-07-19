In a stunning turn of events, the Busoga sub-region has witnessed a seismic shift in its political landscape, as veteran leaders and seasoned politicians were left reeling after losing their slots in the Thursday NRM primary elections.

According to the official declaration form released and signed by Kikuli Nelson Kigwana the Luuka NRM District Elections Officer, Annet Nabirye obtained 33,714 votes representing 63.29% while her closest rival Hon Esther Mbayo Mbulakubuza got 8,986 which is 16.875.

Others who also contested and lost include Namutamba Resty Kawowo who managed to get 5,781 votes and Kabuule Evelyne Naume Mpagi who trailed with 4,787 votes an equivalent of 8.9%.

The results have sent shockwaves throughout the region of 4.5 million people paving the way for a new generation of leaders to take the reins.

The defeats of several high-profile MPs and ministers have raised questions about the changing dynamics of politics and leadership in Busoga and whether experience is still a valued asset in the eyes of the electorate.

However, one name that has sent shockwaves is Nabirye who stunned everyone by trouncing a veteran politician the incumbent Luuka district woman MP Hon Esther Mbayo.

The story of Nabirye’s emergence as a source of inspiration for the people of Luuka connects with the Biblical account of Esther, a young and unlikely heroine who rose to prominence during a time of great crisis for the Jewish people.

For context, Esther a young Jewish woman becomes the queen of Persia after being chosen by King Ahasuerus also known as Xerxes 1).

Esther’s cousin Mordecai discovers a plot by Haman a high-ranking security official to annihilate all Jews in the empire. Esther risks her life to intervene revealing Haman’s plan to the king.

The King orders Haman’s execution and the Jews are saved.

Just as Esther brought hope to the Jewish people during a time of great despair, Nabirye’s candidacy has brought a sense of hope and renewal to the people of Luuka.

After years of suffering and feeling abandoned, the people of Luuka saw in Nabirye a leader who understands their struggles and has a clear vision for their future.

Her manifesto, which focuses on key areas such as infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment, resonates with the people’s needs and aspirations.

Nabirye’s message of hope and transformation has struck a chord with the people of Luuka, who are eager for change and a better future.

Her commitment to serving the people of Luuka, demonstrated through her various initiatives and community engagement, has earned her the trust and admiration of many.

Nabirye’s initiatives have already made a significant impact in Luuka. She has rehabilitated community roads, installed solar security lights, provided internet to schools, and supported vulnerable groups with startup capital.

Her efforts have improved the lives of many residents and demonstrate her commitment to serving the district.

Just as Esther’s bravery and wisdom helped to save the Jewish people, Nabirye’s leadership and vision have the potential to bring about a new era of prosperity and growth for the people of Luuka.

With her at the helm, the people of Luuka may finally see the ray of hope they have been searching for, and their future may look brighter than ever.

According to Rogers Ntogona a local broadcaster, the NRM party has identified Nabirye as a talented individual with exceptional communication skills and charisma, making her an asset for the party.

Ntogona says Nabirye’s ability to connect with people and articulate her ideas has earned her recognition within the party. As a strong advocate for Luuka’s development, he says Nabirye’s passion and vision have resonated with the local community.

According to her rich resume, Nabirye’s professional journey is marked by numerous achievements. She has won several awards, including Best Account Developer in Uganda (2017) and Best Area Sales Manager (2023).

Nabirye’s experience in sales and management is equally impressive. As Area Sales Manager at Coca Cola, she has demonstrated her ability to lead and manage sales teams, track business performance, and drive growth initiatives.

With her impressive track record, leadership experience, and vision for Luuka, Nabirye is well-positioned to represent the district’s interests in Parliament. Her party’s candidacy is a testament to her dedication and potential to drive positive change in Luuka.

Her commitment to empowering the youth and women, improving infrastructure and promoting agriculture will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of the residents.

Many have also welcomed her plans to empower the youth and women’s associations with financial support and motorbikes. She also promises to provide workshop tools, sewing machines and hair driers, among others aiming to equip young people with the skills and resources they need to succeed in the current competitive world.

“…we are blessed with fertile soils, abundant water resources and competent people, with your support, I will lead a transformative agenda that unlocks our full potential…”, Nabirye promises.

Nabirye’s victory is a message of hope for the people of Luuka embedded in her leadership style which stresses inclusivity, transparency and accountability.

As Nabirye prepares to take on opponents from other parties in the 2026 general elections, her future looks bright with most residents and leaders sure she is going to bring about the change Luuka so desperately needs.