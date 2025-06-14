NAME: MAJ (Rtd) JESSICA ALUPO ROSE EPEL

BIODATA

DATE OF BIRTH: 23/05/1974

VILLAGE: Oigo Imomwa

PARISH: Aketa SUB COUNTY: Ongongoja COUNTY: Usuk

DISTRICT: Katakwi

EDUCATION BACKGROUND

Honorary PHD in Science – (Shenyang University – China) 2015.

Masters’ Degree in International Relations and Diplomatic Studies -(Makerere University) 2013

Masters Degree in Public Administration and Management – (Uganda Management Institute) 2011

Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration and Management – (Uganda Management Institute) 2010

Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science and Religious Studies – (Makerere University) 1998

Certificate in Officer Cadet Course – (School of Infantry Jinja UPDF) 1999

Certificate in Counter Intelligence Course – (Katabi Barracks Entebbe UPDF) 2001

Technical Surveillance Course – (Kololo UPDF), 2002

Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education – (Ngora High School) 1994

Uganda Certificate of Education – (Kangole Girl’s Schoo) 1991.

Kidetok Girls Secondary School (1988) S. 1

IDP at St. Anne Catholic Parish Usuk (1987) (At the peak of U.P.A. insurgency – schools closed).

Primary Leaving Examination (Apuuton Primary School – Katakwi) 1986

PUBLICATIONS:

Education and Integration of East Africa: A case of selected member states. Source: Makerere University (2013).

Employee Motivation and Employee Performance in the Telecommunication Sub-sector in Uganda: A case study of MTN Uganda (2010). Source: Uganda Management Institute.

The plight of Refugee Women. A case of Kiryandongo (1998). Source: Makerere University.

AWARDS/NATIONAL MEDALS

The Most Excellent Order of the Pearl of Africa (Grand Commander): 2025 – Katakwi District.

Golden Jubilee Medal: 2013 – Nakasongola.

Numerous awards of recognition nationally and internationally from the private sector and institutions

WORK/RESPONSIBILITY/EXPERIENCE

2021 to date Vice President of the Republic of Uganda

2021 to date – Woman Member of Parliament – Katakwi District.

2010 – to-date Chairperson NRM Veterans League Katakwi.

2006 – 2011 – Woman Member of Parliament Katakwi District.

2011 – 2016: Minister of Education, Science & Technology and Sports.

2011 – 2016: Woman Member of Parliament Katakwi District.

2016 – 2021: Community mobilizer in commercial Agriculture in Katakwi.

2006 – 2011: Woman Member of Parliament Katakwi District.

2009 – 2011: Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs.

2006 – 2009: Deputy Chairperson, Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs.

2006 – 2009: Member of Parliamentary Committee on Government Assurances.

2001-2006: Staff Officer, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, Kitante.

2000-2001: Staff Officer, Chieftaincy of Operations and Training (COT), Bombo Military barracks.

1999 – 2000: Instructor in-charge of female trainees at Singo Military Training School.

1991: Deputy Headgirl – Kangole Girls Senior School.

1994: Volunteer Teacher, Katakwi High School.

1993: Deputy Chairperson UNSA, Ngora High School.

1992: Volunteer Teacher, Usuk Secondary School.

KEY MEETINGS ATTENDED

38th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly:– 2025: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) 2024 – Bujumbura, Burundi.

UN General Debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly: 2022 – New York, USA.

Commonwealth Heads of State and Government Meeting (CHOGM): 2024, Apia, Samoa.

Forum on China Africa Co-operation (FOCAC): 2024 – Beijing, China.

15th Bricks Summit, 2023 – Johannesburg, South Africa.

19th Summit of the Heads of State of the Non-aligned Movement (NAM), 2025, Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala, Uganda.

Meeting of the Heads of G77 + China, Science, Technology and Innovation Summit, 2023, Havana, Cuba.

Fourth Eurasian Women’s Forum: 2024, Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Ateker Cultural Summit: 2024 – Soroti City, Uganda.

E.T.C.

ELECTION MANIFESTO 2026- 2031

The implementation of the N.R.M. Manifesto led by H. E. the President will be my responsibility as an MP.

When elected to the 12th Parliament, it is a constitutional mandate to do the following as an MP:

1: Legislation

2: Appropriation/Budgeting

3: Representation.

4: Oversight.

The NRM has four principles; Nationalism, Pan Africanism, Socio- Economic Transformation and Democracy.

Therefore while working with the NRM government, development partners, private sector and friends etc, I shall undertake to do the following for Katakwi District and the rest of the country.

ON SECURITY

Work closely with H. E. the President CIC Gen Y. K. Museveni and all leaders and, the people of Uganda and security agencies to keep peace and ensure security for all the persons and their property.

Support all veterans through the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs (MODVA) to streamline payment of their terminal benefits and the proper management of widows and orphans of the deceased comrades.

ON EDUCATION

Follow up on the establishment of a Technical institute in Toroma County and other counties without technical institutes in the country as per the policy.

Follow up on the establishment of schools in parishes without primary schools and sub-counties without seed secondary schools as per government policy.

Continue lobbying for scholarships from friendly schools, institutions and development partners to support academically gifted but socially disadvantaged children.

Continue promoting science education so that more students are able to qualify for the government loan scheme in higher institutions of learning. This will propel Science Technology and innovation.

Advocate for the recruitment of more qualified and experienced teachers to improve on the ratio of teacher-to-pupil and teacher- to-student to match our policy. This will enhance quality education.

Continue motivating best performing students in PLE, UCE and UACE with scholastic materials and gifts like mattresses, school boxes etc., with a view to improving the general performance of UPE and USE in the district.

Continue conducting interactive meetings with all teachers and arrange for refresher courses for them in conjunction with friendly development partners. This will improve performance.

Continue supporting the Teachers SACCO. This will enhance their participation in wealth creation.

Plan for rehabilitation of infrastructure in public schools which require to be given a facelift.

Continue promoting compulsory education of both the girl child and boy child including children with disabilities. This will strengthen the implementation of UPE and USE hence improving literacy levels in the country.

ON HEALTH

Ensure expeditious implementation of the presidential directive on establishment of a super specialized hospital in Katakwi District and Lwengo District. This will curb medical tourism.

Advocate for fully functional health Centre IVs i.e. Okoritok Health Centre 1V: Usuk County, Toroma Health Centre 1V: Toroma County, Ngariam Health Centre 1V: Ngariam County and across the country as per government policy.

Continue implementing the government policy of having a fully functional Health Centre III in all sub-counties.

Continue ensuring timely delivery of essential drugs and necessary equipment to all health centres by oversighting the Ministry of Health.

Accelerate the fight against non-communicable diseases like ulcers, hypertension, cancer, diabetes, HIV AIDS, eye diseases etc. by conducting sensitization health camps with support from government and development partners.

Continue supporting government to intensify the fight against maternal mortality, infant mortality and malaria, by use of treated mosquito nets, timely treatment and sensitization.

Continue supporting government to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in the district through sensitization.

Secure more ambulances for Toroma County, Ngariam County, and Usuk County as per the policy.

ON ENERGY

Continue arranging through government to extend electricity to all sub-county headquarters, health centres, schools and trading centers for business and other areas of strategic importance.

Support government on the establishment of more energy plants to generate enough electricity for industrial use.

Continue arranging for installation of solar energy in all rural schools and health centres.

ON AGRICULTURE

Continue arranging and delivering heavy duty tractors and walking tractors to enhance commercial, extensive farming and productivity.

Attract more training workshops in modern methods of commercial agriculture and value addition for all farmers.

Continue arranging to desilt more valley dams/valley tanks to secure enough water for livestock.

Continue arranging and delivering improved breeds of livestock and crops for farmers through special projects.

Accelerate vigilance on extension services to farmers in order to achieve maximum productivity.

ON WOMEN, YOUTH, ELDERLY AND DISABLED

Continue supporting SACCOs/Savings groups for the youth, women, elderly and people with disabilities with trainings on financial literacy, overhead costs, seed capital etc.

Continue promoting sports and games for the youth – through Alupo Cup tournament and donations of sports items to the youth e.g. footballs, netballs, jerseys, boots etc.

Continue mobilizing youth to participate in the wealth creation initiatives of PDM, Emyooga, Youth Fund etc.

Continue arranging skills development opportunities e.g. tailoring/fashion and design, brick laying, carpentry, salon, car washing, ICT etc.

Continue mobilizing more women to access Emyooga and PDM funds to enhance their household income.

Continue ensuring that Social Assistance Grant for Elderly (SAGE) is paid in time.

Continue arranging and delivering wheel chairs for people with disabilities and elderly.

ON SPIRITUALITY

Continue supporting all religious denominations (churches and mosques) appropriately when called upon.

Work closely with religious leaders to ensure moral grounding of the youth by organizing sensitization seminars, prayer meetings, and promoting wealth creation initiatives.

ON WATER AND SANITATION

Continue arranging for more boreholes to be drilled in all villages as per the policy.

Mobilize all communities to observe public health guidelines to achieve preventive health care targets.

Arrange for more solar powered piped water boreholes in town councils, town boards and busy trading centers and other strategic areas.

ON ENVIROMENT AND CONSERVATION

Continue mobilizing all communities to plant more trees to avoid the negative effects of climate change.

ON CULTURE

Work with Iteso Cultural Union (ICU) and other cultural institutions to encourage communities to embrace, protect and preserve our African heritage.

Empower the cultural institutions to tap from government opportunities to benefit all the people, especially in wealth creation.

ON LIVELIHOODS

Mobilize all farmers to adopt commercial methods of farming as opposed to subsistence and traditional methods.

Mobilize all the people to embrace PDM, Emyooga, GROW, Women fund, Youth fund, Disability grants, Elderly grants etc programs which are geared towards job and wealth creation. This will propel our economy to upper middle income status.

ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Continue fast-tracking the creation of more administrative units which fit within government policy including Toroma District when Government lifts the moratorium on creation of Administrative Units.

ON GAMES AND SPORTS

Continue promoting games and sports for physical fitness, tourism, career for stellar performers, leisure, and for making friends.

TRANSPORT

Continue training boda bodas, other motorists and all road users on road safety.

Work closely with government to ensure all roads are motorable.

Secure motor-boats on a number of points on Lake Opeta in Magoro, Amusia, Toroma and Kapujan Sub-counties

ON ECONOMY

Continue supporting government on attracting investors, Tourists, strengthening the private sector and achieving the industrialization Agenda and, encouraging all the people to join the money economy.

Continue supporting the government policy of export promotion and import substitution.

SNAPSHOT OF MY ACHIEVEMENTS SINCE I JOINED PARLIAMENT:

SECURITY

Worked with government to implement the return and re- settlement of all internally displaced persons to their ancestral lands after the disarmament in Karamoja.

Worked with government in the establishment of a UPDF and a Police barracks in Ngariam County to mitigate the cattle rustling problem permanently.

HEALTH

Lobbied for hospital beds, Mattresses, Bedsheets, Assorted drugs and medicines, a tent and chairs at the height of the COVID19 pandemic, this greatly enhanced the treatment and management of COVID19 patients.

Lobbied for the upgrading of Katakwi Health Centre IV to a Hospital.

Lobbied for the establishment of a super-specialized hospital in Katakwi District and Lwengo District.

Lobbied for 3 Ambulances for each of the counties as per the policy.

Lobbied for upgrading of Health Centre IIIs in sub-counties which did not have.

Lobbied for an eye camp from Pakistani doctors where many people with eye defects were treated and managed appropriately.

Organised boda boda safety training seminar and donated helmets and reflector jackets. This reduced the accident incidences.

Lobbied for more qualified and experienced health workers to improve health services in the districts.

Supported the SACCO of the health workers to enhance their wealth creation initiatives.

AGRICULTURE

Lobbied and delivered heavy duty tractors and walking tractors to farmer groups.

Lobbied for poverty alleviation program from the office of the President for Angodingod Parish in Toroma County, Ailenyang Parish in Ngariam County and Aketa Parish in Usuk County (goats project).

With support from our friends of China, we secured and distributed a hand hoe (cock brand) to each of the households in the district.

Fast tracked the desilting of many valley dams.

Supported each of the veteran leaders at sub-county level with a Friesian cow to act as model farmers in dairy farming.

Donated 30,000 kroiler chicks to women farmers to promote poultry farming as a commercial enterprise.

Lobbied for irrigation schemes of Agule Ominya – Toroma, Ocelakweny – Kapujan, Akurao-Toroma, Kamenu – Magoro etc. to promote commercial agriculture throughout the year.

Supported all LC 1 Chairpersons SACCOs with piglets and goats to boost their savings groups.

Lobbied and delivered an in-calf heifer to each of the 41 district councilors from His Excellency the President of Uganda.

Organised bench marking trips for women and youth groups to Kawumu presidential farm (Luwero District) to learn modern methods of commercial farming.

Secured and distributed 13 tonnes of improved maize seeds to farmer groups to market maize as a commercial crop.

Trained youth on grafting oranges and mango seedling to promote commercial fruit farming.

EDUCATION

Appreciated all PLE, UCE and UACE best performing students with scholastic materials and other gifts like mattresses, school boxes, bed sheets, counter books and organized career guidance talks.

Lobbied for the establishment of seed schools in sub counties without.

Lobbied for establishment of Toroma Peas High School in Toroma County.

Lobbied and participated in the establishment of Soroti University in Teso Sub-region.

Lobbied for the establishment of Epel Memorial Technical Institute in Usuk County as per the policy.

Lobbied for scholarships for needy but socially disadvantaged learners to further their education appropriately.

Lobbied for the fencing of Katakwi Township Primary School and Apeleun Primary School to enhance learning and teaching environment.

Contributed substantial support to Katakwi Teachers SACCO to enhance their wealth creation initiatives.

Donated three printers and photocopiers to teachers of each of the three counties in the district to facilitate smooth examination procedures as per their request.

Donated 49 maroon iron sheets (gauge 28) to each of the 78 education institutions both public and private in the district upon their request.

Mobilized and offered scholarships to over 500 (five hundred) academically gifted but socially disadvantaged students.

Lobbied for the construction of a Science Laboratory in Kapujan S.S.S from our Kenyan friends.

Lobbied from our Japanese friends for the construction of a science laboratory and classrooms in Ongongoja secondary school, Apuuton Primary School, Oriau Primary School etc.

Lobbied for the construction of Akisim Primary School in Ngariam and the construction of Odoom Primary School in Guyaguya from “Building Tomorrow” our USA friends.

Supported P.7 candidates during final examinations in all schools by contributing towards their lunch and mathematical sets every academic year to improve performance.

With support from the Chinese Embassy, organized a benchmarking tour on Commercial Agriculture and leadership for the 28 LCV Councilors of Katakwi Disrict to Beijing (China) in 2024.

SPIRITUALITY

Supported all religious denominations in a phased way with livelihood projects, construction materials for the places of worship and relevant support on different occasions as per their requests.

Supported through humble contributions, various religions delegations to undertake their pilgrimages to Namugongo, Kibeho, Rome, Israel, Mecca etc. as per their requests.

SECURITY

Worked closely with government for the establishment of a UPDF and a Police barracks in Olilim to combat cattle rustling.

Worked closely with government to establish security roads to enhance peace and security.

TRANSPORT

Supported boda boda riders with helmets, reflector jackets and organized a training for them on safe riding, and road use.

Lobbied for low Getom-Olupe-Ariamiriam low cost tarmac road from government.

Advocated for all roads in the district to be made motorable.

Lobbied for the completion of two key bridges of Osudan to Abarilela and Abwokodia to Acowa.

Lobbied for ferry services between Kokorio in Katakwi District and Omatenga in Kumi District.

Lobbied for the construction of Soroti –Katakwi-Moroto tarmac road.

Worked closely with the NRM Government to ensure that all LC1s were given yellow bicycles.

WATER AND SANITATION

Advocated for the drilling of one borehole per village as per the policy.

Lobbied for solar powered piped water boreholes for Town Councils and Town boards.

Advocated for the establishment of valley dams/valley tanks for livestock agriculture.

Lobbied for a number of boreholes from our Turkish friends.

Lobbied for 300 silk pipes enabling the repair and maintenance of 51 boreholes.

Advocated for generally safe water for everyone.

ENERGY

Lobbied for electricity connection to the district.

Lobbied for solar power for a number of schools and health centres.

WOMEN, YOUTH, ELDERLY AND DISABLED

Supported boda boda SACCOs with substantial support and trainings in order to enhance their wealth creation efforts.

Lobbied and supported the disabled with over 40 wheel chairs.

Supported all women SACCOs with appropriate contributions and trainings to enhance their wealth creation efforts.

In a phased manner, supported women in all churches and mosques with sheep and goat rearing projects for job and wealth creation as per their requests.

Supported 300 youths with skills training in UIRI on tailoring, ICT, car washing, salon, and provided them with kits e.g. kits

and sewing machines, car washing machines and saloon machines secured from frieds from China.

Lobbied for hosting the International Women’s day in Katakwi District in 2025. This enhanced the tourism potential of the district.

Supported widows associations with seed capital and bought a plot of land for them in Katakwi Town Council.

Supported a number of youth with brick making equipment with and tarpaulins.

Lobbied for 12 motorcycles for 3 Emyooga, Bodaboda SACCOs in the district of Ngariam, Usuk and Toroma.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Lobbied for the creation of new administrative units i.e. Toroma County, Ngariam County and sub-counties like Getom, Okulonyo, Guyaguya, Usuk Town Council, Toroma Town Council, Magoro Town Council, Angodingod Sub-county, Amusia Sub-county etc and several parishes and villages. This has enhanced service delivery in the district.

INFORMATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY (ICT)

Trained youth on ICT skills through the Chinese Digitruck under their company Huawei.

Supported Usuk S.S.S., Ongongoja S.S.S., Toroma S.S.S. Katakwi High School and Toroma Peas High School etc with computers to enhance students learning, access to information, and digital literacy.

Lobbied for the establishment of an ICT lab in all secondary schools.

SPORTS/GAMES

Donated assortment of sports equipment to youth e.g. footballs, netballs, jerseys, boots, volleyball nets etc.

Successfully organized Alupo Cup tournament 2024 with all the

20 Sub-counties of Katakwi District participating, being the sweetest tournament south of the Sahara.

CULTURE

Lobbied for, and successfully hosted Ateker cultural festival/summit in Soroti City bringing together the Ateker communities from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda; This enhanced tourism and business opportunities for all who participated.

Worked with the ICU and other cultural institutions to foster unity and hard work among the Ateker people and all the people of Uganda.

LIVELIHOODS

Supported each of the 131 Parish Wealth Creation mobilizers of Katakwi District with a bicycle.

ALUTA CONTINUA ! ASWAMISINEI NU ETAKANETE