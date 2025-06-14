Youthful Amolatar Deputy RDC Lyavala Ahamed and son to the former senior presidential Advisor on Busoga Affairs and long time Bugiri District Chairperson the Late Hajji Lyavala Siragi Samanya seems to be manifestly taking the footsteps of his Late father’s leadership passion and potential, although he acknowledges that his knowledge and expertise was un-matched.

After Juma prayers held on the 13th June 2025 at Masjid Umar in Amolatar Town Council, the Deputy RDC commissioned a water source and called on the Muslim Community to share the water source with non-Muslims as well.

” This water source is for the whole community, not only musilims, am happy that we have another alternative to access water at the mosque,”he emphasised.

He further recalled some time around late 2022 when he received threats against him and his mother but all came to pass and says he has since made efforts to beef up his security.

Then on those criticising his strict and tough administrative policies, he only implored them to refer to the law.

” I’m a lawyer by profession and most of my decisions have legal basis, that’s why most of the people who reverse and/ challenge my decisions do so politically or emotionally,” he remarked.

Mr. Lyavala is a lawyer by profession, he is yet to enroll as an Advocate of the Highcourt , but has substantially finished his post-graduate Diploma in Legal practice at the Law Development Centre hence the oozing confidence.