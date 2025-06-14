TCL Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world’s second-largest TV brand, officially unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 Television and audio product line-up in Uganda on Saturday, marking a significant stride in bringing cutting-edge home entertainment to Ugandan consumers.

The grand event, held at the Kampala Serena, was graced by the Minister of Investment, Hon. Evelyn Anite, who emphasized Uganda’s growing appeal as a prime investment destination.

The highlight of the unveiling included the colossal 115-inch X955 QD-Mini LED TV, alongside the C7K & C6K QD-Mini LED TV series, V6C, and T6C TV series, and the powerful Q Series soundbars. This launch underscores TCL’s commitment to empowering Ugandan households with advanced display technologies and immersive sound systems.

Minister Anite, addressing the gathering, lauded TCL’s decision to choose Uganda as a hub for its expansion into the East African region, encompassing a market of 300 million people. “Uganda is becoming the number one investment destination for everyone to invest in,” she declared, adding, “We are no longer a dumping place; we are on steady progress now.”

The Minister highlighted the transformative impact of local manufacturing, citing the Mbale Industrial Park as a prime example. “Mbale Industrial Park, with whom you have partnered, is my brainchild,” Minister Anite stated, crediting the President for her appointment as Minister of Investment in 2016. She emphasized that the park is now a thriving hub for the manufacturing of products like televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, and dryers, signalling a significant “transition from poverty to wealth.”

She further revealed that the Namanve Valley Industrial Park currently houses 54 factories, employing 6,000 Ugandans. The Minister congratulated TCL on its initiative of launching a “global brand in Uganda, made in Uganda by Ugandans for Uganda,” reinforcing the government’s commitment to supporting such ventures.

“Uganda is poised for greater things, and these greater things are going to be coming in our country for as long as we maintain peace and stability, for as long as we fight and stamp out corruption, and for as long as we keep on speaking good about our country,” Minister Anite urged. She also advocated for “Made in Uganda” products, assuring consumers of their quality, affordability, and durability.

Alvin Wang, Regional Director, TCL East & Africa, expressed enthusiasm for the Ugandan market. “With this powerful line-up, we are redefining the Television and home entertainment experience for Ugandan consumers,” said Mr. Wang.

He highlighted the 115-inch X955 as the largest QD-Mini LED TV available to Ugandan consumers, boasting over 2000 local dimming zones, CrystalGlow HVA Panel, and over 3,000 nits peak brightness for an unparalleled cinematic experience. The television also features TCL All-Domain Halo Control technology and a built-in ONKYO 4.2.2 sound system.

Mr. Wang also detailed the TCL C6K TV Series, which offers premium performance with QD-Mini LED technology, high dimming zones, and natural colors, all within an ultra-slim design. The series combines an artificial intelligent picture quality processor and ONKYO 2.1 audio, catering to modern living spaces and avid gamers.

The launch also showcased TCL’s Q Series Soundbars, including the Q85H PRO with 7.1.4 Physical surround channel, RAY • DANZE and Q75H with 5.1.2ch, RAY • DANZE, Tutti Choral with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and the compact TP300K and TP200K models, all engineered to deliver rich, multidimensional sound.

When asked about the timing of their entry into the Ugandan market, Mr. Wang revealed that TCL has been actively present for over a year, attributing their success to the favorable market environment created by the Ugandan government. “We have achieved good results in the past year, we have decided to hold this product launch in Uganda,” he stated. He added that the launch was a gesture of gratitude to the Ugandan government and consumers, and a promise to continue delivering quality products and services.

Mr. Wang underscored TCL’s strategy to not only succeed in Uganda but also to make a breakthrough in the broader African market. “In the coming year, TCL appliances will become the favorite and most reliable brand for Ugandan spenders,” he affirmed.

He highlighted Africa’s immense potential, noting positive market feedback from several African countries, including Kenya, where TCL has emerged as the leading local home appliance brand. “We believe that we are fast becoming the preferred appliance brand for consumers in Uganda and more African countries and regions,” Mr. Wang said.