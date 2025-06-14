Mawerere Isaac Doka has officially joined the race for Youth Member of Parliament for Eastern Uganda after picking nomination forms, confirming his intention to contest in the upcoming elections. With this bold move, Mawerere positions himself as a fresh and determined voice for the youth, ready to bring leadership, action, and meaningful change to the region.

Known for his inspiring words and strong message of youth empowerment, Mawerere has been a vocal advocate for issues affecting young people, including unemployment, access to quality education, civic participation, and environmental protection. His confirmation as a candidate is a clear signal that he is ready to transform those ideas into real solutions through national leadership.

Speaking shortly after picking the nomination forms, Mawerere expressed his deep commitment to representing the voices of young people in Eastern Uganda and beyond. “This is not just about politics; it’s about purpose,” he said. “Our generation has a role to play in shaping the future of this country, and I’m stepping forward to be part of that journey.”

Mawerere has built a reputation for encouraging the youth to become active participants in national development.

His entry into the Youth MP race brings a hopeful and refreshing energy, especially at a time when many young Ugandans are seeking leaders who understand their struggles and are committed to real action. He is not just promising change, he’s preparing to be part of it.

As the race begins to heat up, all eyes will be on candidates like Mawerere Isaac Doka, who represent a new generation of leadership rooted in courage, honesty, and a clear vision for the future.

With his nomination now official, Mawerere is calling on the youth of Eastern Uganda to rise with him, support a shared dream, and take their place in building the Uganda they deserve.