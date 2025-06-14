113 New Advocates Enrolled in Ceremony Emphasizing Integrity and Service

The Judiciary has enrolled 113 new advocates in a ceremony at the Court of Appeal Building Conference Hall, presided over by Acting Chief Registrar HW Pamella Lamunu Ocaya. The event highlighted the urgent need for integrity, professionalism, and public service in the legal profession.

HW Lamunu expressed concern over growing public distrust in lawyers, citing ethical lapses among young practitioners and insufficient mentorship from senior advocates. “The legal profession faces a crisis of integrity with national and international implications,” she warned. “Advocates bear immense responsibility to the court, their clients, and the community.”

She urged the new advocates to uphold ethical standards, emphasizing compassion, accountability, and public service. HW Lamunu also called for commitment to pro bono work, encouraging them to dedicate at least ten percent of their time and earnings to serving the less fortunate. “Society places you in a privileged position,” she said. “Use it to uplift those in need.”

Mr. Anthony Asiimwe, Vice President of the Uganda Law Society, echoed the call for professionalism, stressing the role of lawyers in safeguarding public interests. “Never underestimate the power of ordinary work done with extraordinary integrity,” he said. “The lives you touch and the justice you advance outweigh any accolades.”

Ms. Peace Athocon, representing the Secretary of the Law Council, congratulated the advocates but noted that enrollment was just the beginning. She distinguished between the “permission stage” of enrollment and the “production stage,” where competence would be proven through results. “Your work will speak for you,” she said, warning against financial impropriety and urging advocates to prioritize service.

Among the newly enrolled was Rt. Hon. Rose Namayanja, Deputy Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), marking a significant milestone.

The ceremony, moderated by HW Willy Atono, Personal Assistant to the Chief Registrar, celebrated the advocates’ entry into a profession rooted in responsibility and service.

By Patience Kengoro