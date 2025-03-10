President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni met and held discussions with former Nigerian President, H.E Olusegun Obasanjo this afternoon at State House Entebbe.
The high-level meeting centred around bilateral trade, regional peace and security.
During the meeting, President Museveni and his guest also discussed strengthening economic ties between Uganda and Nigeria while exploring collaborative efforts to enhance stability across the region.
