President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni highlighted today that the late Rt. Hon. Eriya Kategaya was a trailblazer in the realm of patriotic politics in Uganda. Kategaya, who served as Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs, passed away on 2nd March 2013.

“Kategaya was the pioneer of the politics of patriotism. The politics of loving Uganda,” President Museveni stated during the memorial service held at Kololo, where he was joined by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni.

The President paid tribute to the late Kategaya as a steadfast advocate of nationalism and principled politics. He cautioned attendees against identity-based politics, which he described as detrimental to national progress.

“In the 1960s, it was due to Kategaya that we started seeing the mistakes of UPC, DP and Kabaka Yekka, of the politics of identity. We tried to influence the situation but people were not listening and it led to the collapse of 1971 when Amin came in,” he remarked.

He also encouraged event organisers to appreciate the unique qualities of individuals.

“Kategaya had a different approach but he brought in a lot of contacts which we didn’t know or have,” the President added.

Moreover, President Museveni urged leaders to maintain clear objectives and employ effective methods in their governance efforts.

“When you are working for aims things are easier. With Kategaya and we who know what we are doing, it is politics of aims/mission not politics of myself or what, no!” he said.

At the memorial, two books were launched: one honouring Eriya Kategaya, featuring tributes from 20 distinguished individuals across various themes, and the memoir “Reflections of Resilience” by Joan Kategaya. Albert Gomes Mugumya, the Consultant Editor of the volumes, encouraged attendees to document their stories for future generations and introduced a group of children of former Uganda People’s Movement (UPM) members.

Vice President H.E. Jessica Alupo praised the late Kategaya as a dedicated nationalist and Pan-Africanist who served his country with integrity. “We have converged here today to celebrate the life of Rt. Hon. Eriya Kategaya and his numerous achievements,” she said.

Reflecting on his legacy, H.E. Alupo recounted moments when the late Kategaya guided the cabinet on strategic discourse which resulted in the formulation of excellent policies.

The widow of the late Kategaya, Mrs. Joan Kategaya said her family is being sustained by the grace of God amid sorrows and struggles following the death of Rt. Hon. Kategaya.

“Indeed God’s protection has surrounded us, He has shielded and guided us through every season,” said Mrs. Kategaya who serves as a Senior Presidential Advisor on Veteran Affairs.

“My message today is that of gratitude to God for his steadfast love, to friends and family for their unwavering support and all those who have moved this journey with us. Thank you.”

Dr.Juliet Kategaya, a daughter to the late Kategaya thanked President Museveni and the government for the support towards the family of the late Kategaya.

“My father was a passionate and strategic community leader, he showed us the benefit of planning ahead of time,” she said.

She also thanked President Museveni and the First Lady Maama Janet for their unwavering support over the years.