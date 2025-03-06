In the crowded field of candidates vying for the Kawempe North parliamentary seat in the ongoing by-elections, Moses Nsereko stands out—not just for his comic flair, but for embodying the spirit of Omuntu wa Wansi, the everyday person. Beyond the laughter he inspires, Nsereko represents the aspirations of Kawempe’s people with a practical, no-nonsense approach to leadership. While he’s running to be a Member of Parliament, his actions suggest he would be better off running as a mayor to fill the void Kawempe has long felt: that of a hands-on mayor-like figure who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty.

Nsereko’s appeal lies in his willingness to tackle the constituency’s pressing issues head-on. Jobs, small business promotion, access to credit, sanitation, talent identification, and youth development—these aren’t just campaign buzzwords for him. They’re priorities he engages with directly, often in ways that defy political convention. Whether he’s right or wrong in the eyes of the establishment, Nsereko doesn’t shy away from taking a stand. That fearlessness resonates with a constituency tired of leaders who prioritize optics over action.

Kawempe, a bustling urban hub in Kampala, is home to a hardworking but underserved population. Its voters—many of them poor and marginalized—have watched past leaders drift away from their needs.

Recent budgets for the area reveal a troubling trend: resources funneled into militarized government initiatives rather than the job centers, business incubation hubs, and youth skilling programs that could transform lives. Nsereko sees this disconnect and rejects it. He’s not content to sit in an office drafting lofty policies; he’s out there, engaging with the people, understanding their struggles, and proposing solutions that don’t just sound good but actually work.

Take small business promotion, for instance. Nsereko has pledged to redistribute a portion of the parliamentary funds MPs receive—up to 200 million Ugandan shillings—to provide micro-grants of 50,000 or 100,000 shillings to constituents. It’s a practical idea that could empower street vendors, market traders, and budding entrepreneurs who lack access to traditional credit. In a constituency where banks often turn away the poor, this hands-on approach could spark real economic growth from the ground up. Critics might call it populist, but for Kawempe’s voters, it’s a lifeline.

Sanitation, another chronic issue, also gets Nsereko’s attention. Kawempe’s clogged drains and overflowing garbage heaps are more than an eyesore—they’re a public health crisis. Nsereko doesn’t just lament the problem; he’s the type to roll up his sleeves and push for community-driven cleanups or advocate for better waste management systems. His talent identification and development focus further sets him apart. He sees the potential in Kawempe’s youth—musicians, athletes, innovators—and wants to nurture it, not let it wither in the shadow of neglect.

Contrast this with the status quo. Too many of Kawempe’s past leaders have become extensions of a militarized government machinery, more focused on maintaining power than building opportunity. Job centers remain a pipe dream, business incubation is an afterthought, and youth skilling programs are underfunded or nonexistent.

Nsereko’s campaign is a rebuke to that apathy. He’s not just running for a seat in Parliament; he’s running to rewrite Kawempe’s story.

Will he win? That’s for the voters to decide. But win or lose, Nsereko has already shown what leadership can look like: bold, practical, and unafraid. Kawempe doesn’t need another polished politician reading from a script. It needs someone who understands its pulse, who fights for its people, and who isn’t afraid to get dirty in the process. In Moses Nsereko, it might just have found that leader.