Victoria University Swears In 8th Guild Government

KAMPALA, Uganda — Victoria University ushered in its 8th Guild Government on March 1, 2025, with a swearing-in ceremony that drew students, faculty, and a notable guest to the campus quadrangle. The event marked the end of the 7th Guild’s term and the start of a new student leadership era for the 2025/26 academic year.

The incoming cabinet, led by Guild President Amina Nakitto, took the oath of office before a crowd of hundreds. Nakitto, a third-year business administration major, campaigned on improving hostel conditions and amplifying student voices. Her team includes Vice President Jonathan Okello, Treasurer Sarah Nambi, and Secretary General David Lutalo, all poised to tackle a slate of campus issues.

The outgoing 7th Guild, headed by Esther Kizza, handed over leadership after a term credited with securing new study spaces and capping fee increases. The university’s official X account praised their “lasting impact” while welcoming the new guild to a “journey of service and excellence.”

Pastor Wilson Bugembe, a prominent local figure, addressed the gathering, urging the new leaders to prioritize integrity. “Leadership is about planting seeds for others,” he said, sparking applause and a flurry of photos shared on X by outlets like Daily Express and Nile Chronicles.

Posts on X captured the day’s energy, with #VU8thGuild trending briefly. Daily Express posted images of the cabinet in blue sashes, while Nile Chronicles noted Bugembe’s role in elevating the ceremony’s tone.

The 8th Guild takes office amid calls for better campus facilities and transparency. Nakitto told reporters after the event that meetings with administrators would begin Monday to address student concerns.

Victoria University, a private institution in Kampala, enrolls about 2,000 students. The guild government, elected annually, manages student affairs and liaises with the administration.