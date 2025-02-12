Officials from the Development Network of Indigenous Associations (DENIVA) have called for prosecution of persons who publish or threaten to publish images, videos and other related materials of people engaged in sex.

Appearing before a joint meeting of the Committees of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and Gender, Labour and Social Development to present their views on the Sexual Offences Bill, 2024, the DENIVA Executive Director, Peter Magelah said people involved ‘sextortion’ for financial and other gains should face the law.

“Parliament should make a law to make ‘sextortion’ illegal. Any person involved in it commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 500 currency points or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years or both,” Mugelah proposed.

Magelah made the proposals on Tuesday, 11 February 2025 in a meeting that was chaired by Bugiri Municipality MP, Hon. Asuman Basalirwa.

DENIVA also wants a similar punishment applied to persons guilty of recording, viewing and sharing of people’s nudity without the consent of persons involved, saying the vice is on increase.

“In Uganda, this has become common especially during artistic performances where people record women’s underwear and publish it online and in newspapers without their consent,” said Magelah.

He called for amendment of the Bill and provide for the consent of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) prior to prosecution of incest.

“It is important to appreciate that such cases have a big impact on the family and could cause other social and psychological problems. Prosecution of such cases requires consent by the DPP so that such considerations are made at a higher level before the cases can go on,” Magelah said.

Basalirwa said criminalising people guilty of viewing and or recording nudity of musicians performing on stage is unfair, noting that some female artistes should bear the blame as they are consistently almost undressed.

“One time I was watching an interview by Sheebah Kalungi, a local artiste who was asked how the public should expect her to dress up for a certain concert, she replied that ‘I will definitely be naked’. I am therefore, uncomfortable with your proposal,” Basalirwa said.

Erute South County MP, Hon. Jonathan Odur was equally discontent with the proposal to criminalise viewing of a person who chooses to appear in public almost naked.

“Why do you want to criminalise viewing? Why are you stretching the criminal net so wide?” Odur asked.

The Sexual Offences Bill, 2024 was introduced by Soroti District Woman Representative, Hon Anna Adeke basing her justification on the scattered nature of sexual offences in different pieces of legislation.

“There is need to ensure the legislation responds to the evolving and current trends in sexual offences, curbs sexual violence and adopts international best practices in the prevention of sexual violence,” reads the Bill in part.

Adeke argued that the bill will review and update the sexual offences contained in the Penal Code Act Cap. 128 in order to remedy the new forms of sexual violence and exploitation which are prevalent today, provide for enhanced punishment of sexual offenders, and create new offences to deal with new social vices that perpetuates sexual violence in Uganda.