President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today reaffirmed Uganda’s readiness to host the 11th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD).

Speaking ahead of the forum at State House, Entebbe, President Museveni expressed enthusiasm about engaging with African technical experts and political leaders.

The President made the remarks while meeting a delegation led by Mr. Claver Gatete, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), who is in the country to discuss and prepare for the upcoming summit.

The high-level conference is scheduled for April 6 to 11 this year at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The Regional Forum is an annual inter-government platform jointly convened by the Economic Commission for Africa and the host government, in collaboration with the African Development Bank, and the organizations of the United Nations System.

“I am very happy to have a dialogue at this forum with African technical people and political leaders. We have everything we need, even with challenges like climate change. For instance, in the UAE, seawater desalination is now being done with nuclear technology instead of osmosis. This means our coastal countries will soon have more access to water,” he said.

The President stressed that Africa has the financial resources necessary for development but must ensure better management and prioritization.

“The money is there; the problem is misuse. If we constrain unnecessary consumption and focus on basics like railways, electricity, and the cost of money in development banks, we can transform our economies. With affordable labor and peace, we will move forward. I look forward to hosting you in Uganda.”

Addressing Africa’s Economic Challenges:

President Museveni also reflected on Africa’s historical economic struggles, pointing out conceptual flaws in past economic policies dating back to the 1960s.

“Where does prosperity come from? In the modern sense, it comes from producing and selling goods and services locally, regionally, and internationally. But for that, we need cheap electricity, affordable transport, accessible water, and a skilled workforce. These fundamentals were neglected for years,” he noted.

The President also criticized the early African economists for focusing primarily on social issues like education and health while neglecting the cost of doing business.

“How can you deal with social issues if the economy isn’t growing? And how can the economy grow if you don’t lower business costs? This is how China attracted investment by ensuring cheap labor and transport. Capitalists seek profits, and for that, production costs must be lower than the final product’s price,” he explained.

Uganda’s Progress and the Path to Self-Sufficiency:

Reflecting on Uganda’s economic journey, President Museveni highlighted the country’s transformation in key sectors, particularly agriculture.

“Uganda has transformed from a cash-strapped economy to a productive one. In the 1960s, I began advocating for dairy farming. I remember seeing tinned milk from New Zealand in my village. Today, we have added significant value to our dairy sector.”

He also dismissed concerns about over-reliance on foreign aid, asserting Uganda’s ability to sustain its own development.

“Our debt levels were at 35%, and even after COVID-19, we are around 40%. We must focus on self-sufficiency and strategic investment.”

The Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja reaffirmed Uganda’s readiness to host a crucial high-level meeting, emphasizing the country’s commitment to ensuring its success.

“Your Excellency, through the cabinet, we are actively preparing for this very important meeting, and I am confident that Uganda is ready,” she stated.

On his part , Mr. Gatete underscored Africa’s economic and development challenges while calling for innovative solutions to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2063.

He emphasized the need for stronger regional collaboration and policy reforms to drive sustainable growth.

“We are here to sign agreements and brief you on the upcoming forum, which is critical for shaping Africa’s development trajectory,” Mr. Gatete stated.

He highlighted the role of regional economic communities in driving Africa’s growth, noting that while the East African Community (EAC) was established after World War II, the African Union (AU) now brings together 54 nations, each led by an executive secretary.

He mentioned that the AU itself traces its origins to the Organization of African Unity (OAU), founded in 1963 by African heads of state.

“There are eight recognized regional economic communities in Africa, and they play a crucial role in strengthening economic ties and fostering industrial growth,” he explained.

As part of Africa’s industrial transformation, Mr. Gatete said the UN and its partners have identified 94 value chains for development to ensure that raw materials are processed locally instead of being exported in their raw form.

“We have been working closely with the African Union to implement strategies that add value to Africa’s resources and develop final products here. This is key to industrialization,” Mr. Gatete said.

Looking ahead to the conference in Munyonyo, Mr. Gatete emphasized the need for bold reforms, strong leadership, and regional cooperation to accelerate Africa’s progress.

“We need to develop innovative solutions for sustained economic development. This conference will help us assess where we stand and what we need to do differently to achieve Agenda 2063 and the SDGs,” he concluded.

The conference is expected to bring together policymakers, economists, and development experts to shape a new path for Africa’s economic future.

In attendance were also,Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba , the Minister for General Duties in the office of the Prime Minister and Hon. Henry Oryem Okello, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.