The President of Burundi, H.E Èvariste Ndayishimiye has today arrived in Uganda to attend the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

The summit, taking place at Speke Resort Munyonyo, kicked off on 9th January, 2025 and it will end on 11th January, 2025.

At Entebbe International Airport, H.E Ndayishimiye was received by the Minister of State for Animal Industry, Hon. Bright Kanyontore Rwamirama, Uganda’s Ambassador to Burundi H.E Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Matayo Kyaligonza, Uganda’s Ambassador to Sudan, H.E Dr Yahya Ssemuddu, UPDF Air Force Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. David Gonyi, Uganda Police Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Ubaldo Bamunoba and Mr. Hillary Bisanga, Director Human Resource Management- Uganda Prisons Service.

On the other hand, H.E Jeremiah Koung, the Vice President of Liberia is also in Uganda for the summit. He is representing H.E Joseph Nyumah Boakai, the President of Liberia.