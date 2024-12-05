As the 14th East African Inter-Parliamentary Games kick off in Mombasa, Kenya, Uganda’s Women Parliamentary Volleyball Team is poised to defend its hard-won title under the leadership of Hon. Helen Nakimuli, the Kalangala District Woman MP. Appointed captain in 2021 by Head Coach Bachu Raffi Mohammed, Nakimuli has been a cornerstone of the team’s success, both on and off the court.

A Determined Captain

Hon. Nakimuli, 39, brings not only skill but also an indomitable spirit to the team. Despite recovering from an injury sustained during last year’s games in Rwanda, she is confident in her team’s preparation. “I returned to active training in mid-October after the injury, but I have remained focused on steering the team. Our emphasis has been on court coordination, identifying players’ strengths, and teamwork. This strategy was key to our success last year, and I believe it will carry us through again,” she stated.

Ready for the Challenge

The team arrived in Mombasa in high spirits, ready for their first match against Kenya on Sunday, December 8, 2024. Hon. Nakimuli emphasized that the squad has “mastered their playing cards and techniques” and is determined to bring the trophy back to Uganda.

The team, composed of skilled players such as Joyce Bagala, Ethel Betty Naluyima, Jenipher Ayoo, Agnes Kunihira, Baroda Kayaga, Sarah Najjuma, Christine Ayebare, and Captain Nakimuli, has earned a reputation for its exceptional performance. In the last edition of the games in Kigali, Rwanda, they emerged champions after an unbeaten run, accumulating 11 points and defeating teams from Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Tanzania.

Hon. Nakimuli’s Vision

For Nakimuli, the games are more than just competition—they symbolize patriotism and an opportunity to showcase Uganda’s talent on an international stage. “These games are a platform for integration and networking, which deepen and strengthen our ties across the East African region. Representing Kalangala District and Uganda at large motivates me to give my best,” she said.

A Legacy of Excellence

Nakimuli’s leadership has not only guided the team to local and international success but also elevated the profile of Uganda’s parliamentary sports initiatives. Her outstanding abilities in spiking and her strategic approach to the game have made her a standout player and leader.

This year’s games in Mombasa are expected to be fiercely competitive, but Uganda’s Women Parliamentary Volleyball Team is confident in its ability to defend the title. With Nakimuli at the helm, the team is determined to raise Uganda’s flag high and continue its legacy of excellence.

Uganda Women’s Parliamentary Volleyball Team Roster

Captain: Hon. Helen Nakimuli

Players: Joyce Bagala, Ethel Betty Naluyima, Jenipher Ayoo, Agnes Kunihira, Baroda Kayaga, Sarah Najjuma, Christine Ayebare

Key Fixture:

Kenya vs. Uganda

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Venue: Mombasa, Kenya

Uganda’s parliamentary women volleyball team stands united, ready to dominate the court and defend its title with pride.