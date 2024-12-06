Six people have emerged as the winners of this year’s Karamoja Citizens’ Integrity Awards for demonstrating exceptional integrity.

The awarding ceremony took place at SKYZ Protea Hotel in Naguru Kampala on Wednesday.

The ceremony was organized by Action Aid Uganda in partnership with Transparency International, Directorate of Ethics and Integrity, Inspectorate of Government, , Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) and other partners.

The awards seek to promote the fight against corruption by recognizing civil servants who have shown a high level of integrity in serving their community.

The winners were chosen through a systematic and transparent process.

The National Citizens’ Integrity Awards are categorized as Management Service Awards, Frontline Service Providers, and Political Leaders.

In the political leader’s category, the LC V Woman Councilor for Nabilatuk District, Ms. Aleper Agnes Lokuda emerged as the best female leader. The Best Male leader in the political category was Mr. Lokol Isaac, LC 3 Chairman- South Division Moroto Municipality.

Mr. Okumu Bedijo James, the Chief Administrative Officer for Napak District, emerged as the Best Male in Management.

The Best Female in management was Ms. Maraka Hellen, Chief Administrator, Lotisan North Division, Moroto Municipality.

For the Frontline category, the best Male was Mr. Anyakun Petero Chaones, the Deputy Head Teacher of Kangole Girls SSS.

The Best female in Frontline category was Ms.Longole Mary , a midwife Nurse at Matany St. Kizito Hospital in Napak District.

Ms. Amina Lowakori, the Integrity officer at Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition, observed that they will continue to promote Integrity in Karamoja to ensure value for money and motivate citizens to participate in demanding for accountability from state actors in the subregion.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director for Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition, thanked Action Aid for supporting KACC during the entire exercise of promoting the integrity awards in Karamoja Sub region.

He also thanked the citizens of Karamoja for actively participating in the voting exercise.