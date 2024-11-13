President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today extended financial support to 112 roadside market vendors in Mityana district.

The vendors who mainly sell vegetables and fruits, were drawn from Zigoti and Ttamu-Nakibengeyi markets. Each vendor received Shs100,000 as additional capital for their businesses.

The business booster package was delivered by State House Officials led by the Senior Presidential Advisor- Elderly, Princess Pauline Nassolo and Ms. Flora Kabibi.

Princess Nassolo informed the excited vendors that the President decided to give them the additional capital with an aim of helping them to grow their small businesses and improve their homestead incomes.

“You should utilise this package well from His Excellency the President as you wait to also benefit from other government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM),” she said.

She further explained to the vendors that President Museveni cares about their wellbeing, citing it as one of the reasons why he always comes up with numerous poverty alleviation programs and advocates for improved homestead incomes among Ugandans.

“Development such as good roads, electricity and improved healthcare and education are a government responsibility but creating wealth is upon us the individuals. Fight poverty to improve your livelihoods, stop working for only the stomach,” she urged.

Princess Nassolo also cautioned the vendors against politicking, saying they should focus on working to take care of their families.

“When time for politics comes, get actively involved by voting for leaders who care about you and your interests. But right now, what you should focus on is to improve your lives through getting involved in the money economy,” she added.

“Get in touch with your leaders to help you access government programs such as PDM and Emyooga. This money is meant to help you join the money economy and fight poverty.”

On the other hand, Princess Nassolo advised the parents to nurture their children into responsible citizens by guiding them against immoral acts such as drug abuse and homosexuality,among others.

“Alao teach your children how to work. Once in a while bring them to your work places so that they help you.”

On her part, Ms. Kabibi thanked the vendors for working hard to ensure that their families’ welfare is improved.

“Continue working hard to improve your livelihoods,” she advised.

Ms. Kabibi also implored the vendors to utilise the business booster package well to expand their enterprises.

“Although the money is small, please try hard to multiply it,” she said.

The vendors expressed gratitude to President Museveni for offering them a helping hand to their businesses.

The Chairperson of Zigoti Market, Ms. Amina Nassaka Ssemujju commended President Museveni for supporting them with additional capital for their small businesses.

“Your Excellency, thank you for sending these transparent people to us. They have delivered our package well,” she said.

Ms. Nassaka also encouraged fellow women to stop relying on men for money but work for themselves to be self-reliant.

“If you start working like us you never know that you may get lucky and also receive some capital from our President,” she noted.

Ms. Joan Kisakye from Zigoti Market thanked the President for the financial support and assured him that she will ensure that she uses it to grow her vegetable business.

Ms. Bena Nabilongo also assured the President that due to that gesture, she will vote for him in the 2026 Presidential elections as a reward for being a caring leader to his people.

“Thank you Mzee for this additional capital. No change, our President,” she said.

The Chairperson of Ttamu- Nakibengeyi Market, Ms. Goretti Namiiro thanked the President for always thinking about the welfare of Ugandans.

“We thank you Mzee. We are right behind you and we are also working to improve our lives. This money is a big push for us all,” she said.

Mr. Henry Sengonzi, a fruits and vegetable vendor from Ttamu- Nakibengeyi Market was also grateful to President Museveni for the support.

He promised to utilise the additional capital well to grow his business.

He also advised his fellow youths to desist from criminality and start working for their future through getting involved in the money economy.

“I urge my fellow youths to stop begging and work,” Mr. Sengonzi said.