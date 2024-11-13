The Territorial Police in Kisoro District have launched an investigation into the murder of a 40-year-old Rwandan woman, Muhawenimana Tota, who was allegedly strangled by her neighbor, Bandiho Charles, in Nyabiyonga village, Chibumba Parish, Murora Sub County.

The incident occurred on November 11, 2024, at around 4 p.m., as the victim was returning home.

According to police reports, the fatal altercation began when a witness, Duhoranenawe Janet, observed Muhawenimana walking up a hill toward her home, followed closely by the suspect, Charles.

Janet reported that the two engaged in a physical confrontation, during which Charles allegedly forced Muhawenimana to the ground and strangled her with her own clothing. Janet immediately raised an alarm, attracting the attention of nearby villagers.

“Upon reaching the scene, residents found Muhawenimana had already died,” said ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson. In response, an angry mob reportedly attacked Charles, severely injuring him before police arrived.

Police were alerted by another local resident, Jostina Mukamuseni, and a team was dispatched to the scene to conduct preliminary investigations. Officers documented the scene, recorded witness statements, and transported Muhawenimana’s body to Kisoro Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, Charles remains in critical condition at Kisoro Hospital due to the injuries he sustained from the mob attack. Police have warned the public against taking the law into their own hands.

“People should desist from acts of lawlessness or else risk the long arm of the law,” ASP Maate cautioned, adding that investigations into both the murder and the mob assault are ongoing.

The police have called on residents to cooperate with investigators as they work to piece together the events leading to Muhawenimana’s death.