President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has granted an official burial for former Minister of State for Health, Dr. Phillip Byaruhanga.

Dr. Byaruhanga passed on today and he will be buried at a date to be announced.

The development has been confirmed by the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda.

“Dear friends, I wish to inform you that H.E @KagutaMuseveni has granted an official burial to the deceased former Minister of State for Health, and for Local Government, who was also MP Buruuli County, Hon. Dr. Phillip Byaruhanga,” Hon. Babalanda said in an official statement posted on her X account today.

According to the Minister who is also the Chairperson of the National Organizing Committee (N.O.C), the committee will liaise with the family to finalise the burial arrangements.

“Profound condolences to the family, friends, in-laws and the people of Masindi. May Hon. Dr. Byaruhanga’s soul rest in eternal peace,” Hon. Babalanda added.

Dr. Byaruhanga will be remembered for his love in promoting careful living among young people and his enormous contribution to Uganda’s health Sector.