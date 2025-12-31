H.E Museveni, just like Lee Kuan yew, professes the doctrine of private sector configuration, that to leverage gross product, business investors must take center stage, with intent to solve the ironies of unemployment and economic deficit.

In practical terms, we love the 1.2 million jobs, so far generated from the 6000 factories in Uganda, as an equitable 26 percent contribution to national growth.

H.E Museveni, with a like mind of Von Clausewitz, holds admiration for organized warfare, that the texture of defence by the adversary should be over imposed by the quantum of attack by the aggressor.

In variable terms, we love the symmetry of Uganda peoples Defence forces, in execution of intelligentsia when preempting enemy forces , in dismantling all terrorism cells with precision, and exterminating all forces deterring the country’s sovereignty.

H.E Museveni, well mentored by revolutionary vanguards, is piously conscious of democratic summation, as a doctrine of popular sanctity. In awesome terms, we love the ultra contest of 83, 500 candidates right from Subcounty councillors to the presidency, across all shades of opinion, a good expression of how the movement system, has given birth to a progressive nation, reigning in unity with a lot of diversity.

H.E Museveni, having mastered the nomenclature of transformation, envisages social utility, and allocation efficiency, as a precursor to a balance of payments surplus.

In a Common man’s parlance , the 10, 5989 parishes in Uganda, having received 300 million shillings each for commercial production, is a reservoir to an export oriented economy , well acclaimed with 13.4 billion dollars earned by December 2025, a record breaker by the NRM state, in consolidating the social gains.

