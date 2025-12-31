As Uganda enters the election year of 2026, it is difficult to ignore the growing concern over vulgarity among some supporters of Robert Kyagulanyi, a trend that may ultimately undermine his political challenge against Yoweri Museveni. This phenomenon is not unique to Uganda. Leander and Lobato (2025) document how intellectuals, journalists, and commentators in Brazil reacted with alarm to the rise of far-right vulgarity, publicly condemning its corrosive effect on democratic discourse. Similar anxieties now echo within Uganda’s political space.

Radio presenters, social media commentators, and TikTok bloggers frequently remark that “anyone who criticizes Kyagulanyi quickly encounters abuse from his supporters.” This observation forms the basis of a broader debate surrounding Kyagulanyi’s camp—one marked by accusations of vulgar language, confrontational rhetoric, and emotional excess, particularly online and at political rallies. While such behavior is visible and often damaging, reducing the entire Kyagulanyi group to vulgarity alone obscures a more consequential question: can Kyagulanyi’s supporters translate their energy into a disciplined, nationwide political challenge capable of unseating Museveni?

From personal experience, I have witnessed National Unity Platform campaign rallies in Iganga Municipality, predominantly attended by urban youth. The songs and chants used at these events are so vulgar that anyone concerned with women’s rights would find them deeply troubling. This type of political incivility does more than just offend; it alienates undecided voters, elders, and rural communities that value restraint and respectful leadership. It also weakens Kyagulanyi’s overall national appeal and diminishes potential international support.

These factors partly explain why Kyagulanyi is likely to underperform in the January 15, 2026 election and struggle to exceed the 28 percent mark. Dr. Kizza Besigye once led a strong opposition, yet his supporters were rarely linked to such vulgar behavior. Even some NUP supporters now acknowledge the issue. One openly stated, “I support Bobi, but we need to stop insulting others and focus on winning votes.” Another cautioned, “You are making enemies, and these same people determine election results.”

Unbiasedly, I conclude that while Kyagulanyi’s supporters may continue to be loud and visible, their political influence will remain limited, leading to disappointment for many observers on January 15, 2026.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com