This article explores the current literature on violence against women in politics. It illustrates how violence in local politics in Uganda is a distinct form of violence, with significant and personal impacts on women’s political representation, both substantively and descriptively.

Elections across Africa have been marred by violent and intimidating practices such as psychological intimidation, political manipulation, social exclusion, domestic harassment, and physical harm. Despite women constituting over half of eligible voters in Uganda, they still fall victim to election violence. According to UN Women (2024), violence against women in politics is a widespread problem that impedes women’s political participation. Existing research predominantly examines women in national politics in Europe, the US, and Latin America, creating a gap in knowledge regarding Africa and specifically Uganda.

Evidence from the 2020 Violence Against Women and Girls survey (VAWG) reveals high levels of election violence against women voters in Uganda (UN Women, 2023). Furthermore, a recent post-election report on women in local politics in Uganda showed a significant increase in online violence. Online platforms are being used to target, abuse, and silence elected and aspiring women politicians. Similarly, acts of physical violence such as disruption of campaign rallies, intimidation, harassment, threats, and voter harassment are being used to dissuade people from supporting their preferred candidates. Electoral manipulation through bribery, ballot stuffing, propaganda, voting violence, and intimidation not only undermine democratic principles but also hinder women’s ability to fully participate and lead. These acts have not been adequately addressed, as Uganda lacks the necessary regulations and laws to effectively combat violence against women in politics.

While progressive steps have been taken by state institutions, including the Uganda Human Rights Commission, Raising Voices, Uganda Women’s Network, and CARE International Uganda, concrete actions have yet to be taken by stakeholders to follow up on the recommendations provided. It is important to recognize that women are not a homogeneous group. Women from different parties have unique expectations and opinions, while also being subject to different biases.

As the country prepares for the 2026 elections, the following emerging issues are critical for the active participation of women in general elections:

1. Strengthen civic and voter education: The Electoral Commission and Uganda Human Rights Commission need to conduct comprehensive civic and voter education, community sensitization, and awareness campaigns about the community’s perception of women and their participation in elections.

2. Redefine the role of security agencies, police, army, and intelligence in the electoral processes.

3. Regulate the commercialization of politics and elections and adopt measures to reduce queuing behind candidates as much as possible.

Nestor Basemera PhD.

Email: basemeranestor3@gmail.com

The writer is a researcher