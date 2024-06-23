A demonstration farm based on the 4- acre model farming strategy championed by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has been launched in Kasanje Town Council, Wakiso District.

The event that was held on Friday, 21st June 2024 and themed “Interpreting His Excellency’s 4 acre Model Vision for improved household income in the metropolitan districts of Uganda”, was officiated by the Private Secretary to H.E the President in charge of the Youth, in Agriculture, Value Addition and Export Promotion, Dr. Hillary Musoke kisanja.

Dr. Kisanja explained that the launch of Trends Demonstration Farm was to pass a robust testimony to the population regarding the gospel of President Museveni of creating wealth from small land holdings.

“Farmers from different parts of the country are here to witness the launch of the demonstration farm to show people what the President of Uganda is preaching that you can create wealth even if you have a small piece of land by cultivating fruits, keeping chicken, pigs and goats and so on,” he said.

Dr. Kisanja added that the launch was also to popularise the growing of Hass avocado whose value-added products are today in high demand in the global market.

“We are also launching a campaign to encourage the population to grow Hass avocado. Hass avocado is a crop that brings in money especially its value-added products that are of much demand on the world market. That means you are creating a group of farmers that are going to move from micro to macro production of the product. Yes, the market is there but few people are growing Hass avocado,” he observed.

The demonstration farm is managed by Trends Agro-Enterprises who are also promoting the application of Fertisol organic fertilisers that are recommended for crop water retention.

The launch was characterised by demonstrations of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) led by Mr. Nsubuga Mathias and Mr. Ntege Mathias.

Dr. Kisanja further elaborated that the launch was also to ensure food security for the population and assured that similar centres will be rolled out in several districts.

“Good enough we are also launching food security by planting bananas that are going to be intercropped with Hass avocado. So to all Ugandans in the districts of Wakiso, Luwero, Butambala, Gomba, Masaka, Kalungu, Kayunga, Buikwe and Mityana we want to set up demonstration centres to see that our people open their minds to really understand the President’s economics of the 4 acre model. We are going to promote this. We are going to make sure that people really embrace this policy of the 4 acre model by His Excellency the President,” he stressed.

One of the facilitators at the launch ceremony who is also a lead farmer in horticulture from Mukono district, Ms. Christine Lubwama said they grow for export but have been faced with numerous challenges.

“We have been exporting but we have faced challenges. We do the farming at the end of the day we get interceptions. These interceptions include rejections of our products by the international market such as fruits that don’t meet the required quality standards,” she said.

Ms. Lubwama however highly commended Dr. Kisanja and all stakeholders for the project that will check on all the challenges faced by agro-exporters.

“But with this launch, we hope that our cries like that of interceptions will be answered. In addition we shall earn more money.”

Another entrepreneur and prominent farmer, Ms. Recho Ssentamu who is also the Vice Chairperson of Nakasero Hardware Business Association welcomed the launch of the demonstration farm.

The event was also attended by the government officials as well as the political leadership of the area.