Police in Kanungu district is investigating circumstances in which an accident along the Rukungiri-Kihihi highway resulted into the loss of five precious lives.

According to ASP Elly Maate, the Police Spokesperson for Kigezi, the accident involved two motor vehicles: a trailer with registration number RAD 940J/RL 1455, which was traveling from Rukungiri to Kihihi, and an Isuzu Elf with registration number UAW 904R, heading in the opposite direction.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the trailer, with Rwanda number plates, crossed into the oncoming lane, colliding with the Isuzu Elf. Unfortunately, four occupants of the Isuzu Elf succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while a fifth victim passed away at Kihihi Health Center IV, where the injured were rushed for treatment.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Byamukama Fred, the driver, Akandwanaho Reagan, Kyarisima Thereza, Tumuramye Genariyo, all residents of Kinanira cell, Burora parish, Nyarushanje Sub county, Rukungiri district, and an unidentified male adult.

It’s also alleged that the accident may have been caused by the driver of the trailer, who forgot to adjust to the left-hand driving rule in Uganda, having traveled from Rwanda, where driving is on the right-hand side.

This oversight is a common factor in accidents along the Uganda-Rwanda border.

The police are conducting further inquiries to determine the exact cause of the accident. The involved vehicles have been towed to Nyamirima Police Station for inspection.