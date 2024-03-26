The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi has assured investors of the government support and commitment towards creating an enabling environment for growth and sustainability of their business entities.

This was during a meeting with pharmaceutical investors led by Neeraj Vishwakarma the Managing Director of Shellmark Lifecare Private Limited and M.K Hussain the Managing Director of AAFIYA Africa.

These discussions, aimed at revolutionizing healthcare and boosting the economy, are expected to bring millions of dollars into Uganda and showcasing the country’s potential on the world stage.

During the meeting, Amb. Walusimbi highlighted that the pharmaceutical venture, led by Mr. Kizito is a significant step towards making quality healthcare accessible and affordable in Uganda as well as promising job creation and improved living conditions for many.

“Your investment is a beacon of trust in our thriving economy and a reflection of the NRM government’s dedication to fostering innovation and partnership. President Museveni’s leadership ensures a welcoming and transparent environment for your ventures. Uganda stands against corruption, so rest assured, your investments will prosper here. Welcome to Uganda – where dreams meet determination,” Amb. Walusimbi noted.



The Ambassador added that the NRM government is commitment to creating a conducive environment for investment and showcasing Uganda as a prime destination for global investors.

“We are proud to support these investment ventures, which align with our vision of progress and prosperity for all Ugandans,” Walusimbi said.



On his part, Mr. Kizito Vishwakarma a respected industrialist and philanthropist appreciated the NRM government for having created a conducive environment that has favored the smooth running of his business enterprises.

Mr. Vishwakarma revealed that on the other part, he has done more in strengthening cultural and economic ties between Uganda and India through the Indo-Ugandan Film festival which showcases the two countries’ cultural values and norms.

Talking about the Indo-Ugandan Film Festival, Amb. Walusimbi noted that Uganda is on the move and ready to embrace new opportunities that will elevate the nation.

“Under the NRM government, we’re not just open for business; we’re paving the way for a brighter future, filled with promise and pride for every Ugandans and the peoples of the world,” Walusimbi observed.