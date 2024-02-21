H.E. Malik Agar, the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, this afternoon, led a delegation to meet and deliver a special message from H.E. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House, Entebbe.

President Museveni reiterated his message to the fighting forces in Sudan, urging them to cease fire, hold peaceful elections, and grant power to the people of Sudan to elect their own leaders.

He also emphasized the need for all stakeholders in the war to come together, engage in dialogue on the problem, and argued that once the problem is identified, it becomes easier to isolate it and bring about peace in the country.

The two leaders agreed on a proposed framework within which to resolve the crisis in the Republic of Sudan.

H.E. Malik informed President Museveni that H.E. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is willing to participate in the peace process for the Republic of Sudan as long as the conditions are favorable for the people of Sudan.