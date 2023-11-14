President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has this evening returned to Uganda after ending his two-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

At Entebbe International Airport, the President was received by the Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo, the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, the Head of Public Service, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, the Police Director for Welfare, Production and Sports, AIGP Charles Birungi and the Deputy Commissioner General of Uganda Prisons Service, Mr. Samuel Akena.

While in UAE, President Museveni met and held discussions with his UAE counterpart and ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The President also met a group of investors from several companies in the UAE.