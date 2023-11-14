The third edition of the Children’s Climate Change march was successfully held by Uganda’s Little Hands Go Green on 11th November 2023.

Over 3000 enthusiastic primary school children from 87 different schools participated in the event, making their voices heard for a sustainable and green future.

The march, flagged off by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, saw the young participants embarking on a 2-kilometer walk around Kampala. Their mission was to not only raise awareness about climate change but also to demonstrate their solidarity in the collective effort to protect the environment.

This annual march has become a symbol of the children’s active involvement in environmental causes, celebrating their ongoing efforts in championing conservation both within their schools and communities.

With the event, Little Hands Go Green, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and KCCA, aims to support the government’s efforts in creating sustainable schools, homes, and communities. They also strive to empower and nurture well-rounded children who believe that the environment is their future and their responsibility.

Uganda’s Little Hands Go Green, a civil society organization has dedicated the past decade to promoting a green future for children. With a network of 450 schools in Kampala and over 100,000 Green Ambassadors across 40 districts in Uganda, Little Hands Go Green is the largest child-led civic engagement organization in Uganda and East Africa.

Little Hands Go Green continues to inspire and mobilize children to be active participants in building a sustainable and eco-friendly future for generations to come.