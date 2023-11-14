In one of the most eye-catching scandals of the Parish Development Model(PDM), police have taken into custody leaders of a SACCO for appropriating all the funds for the parish to themselves and their family members.

Mr Okwaro John, the Chairperson of Kikinjaji PDM circle has been detained at Soroti East Police Station along with his Secretary Isangal Bena, Chairperson Loans Committee, and Laon Vetting Committee Chairperson, Okilor Steven over the fraudulent distribution of the PDM funds amongst themselves and their family members at the expense of the community.

The arrests followed a whistleblower concern from Mr Okello Geaorge William, a resident of the same area and Chairperson of the Kikinjaji East Producer dealers to the office of the Deputy Resident City Commissioner, Benesa Edrine who instantly caused a community baraza to sit and address the matter.

In the meeting, it was established that indeed the officials accused had participated in gross fraud in the allocation of resources, promoting the President’s Envoy to recommend their arrest.

Isanga Bena, the treasurer of the circle, it’s alleged, that her five children received one million each with herself and her husband getting another each. The SACCO Chiar, Okwaro got a million and his wife, son and daughter also got as the rest of the community went empty-handed.

Mr Adaku, the Loans Committee Chair is another on the list of fraudulent beneficiaries who after getting a share for himself and helping his brother, and wife to acquire the money as well.

Also in the spirit of “man eateth where he worketh” Oklori Steven, the Chairperson of the Loans Vetting Committee acquired a million for himself, and his father, and registered his sister’s name but received the money in her place.

Benesa has vowed to intensify the operation to sanitise the PDM system, adding that he will continue to examine other SACCOS in the division to it on out all incidents of fraud.