The Country Manager of Green Africa Youth Organization Betty Osei Bonsu emphasized the urgency of investing in youth and recognizing them as today’s leaders rather than waiting for tomorrow.

Bonsu made this call while speaking at the ongoing Ecologiq Conference in Australia which is in line with the global call for effective circular economy management and bolstering resilience against climate risks.

During her address, she emphasized the importance of sustainable practices that extend beyond environmental benefits to address pressing social and economic disparities.

Together with global circular economy experts, including Steve Betinsky, General Manager of Employment and Enterprises at OC Connections, Yasmin Grigaliunas, CEO of Circonomy (the World’s Biggest Garage Sale), and Joe Pickin, Director at Blue Environment, they engaged in a dynamic conversation underscoring the transformative potential of social enterprise in generating benefits that go beyond optimizing the utilization of recycled materials.

She also advocated for a legacy mindset, and alternative products- designing products for the long term and thinking about their next life.

While sharing GAYO’s incredible environmental, economic and social impact as they lead Africa’s shift to a circular economy, Bonsu said that Australia can draw inspiration from this journey of getting away from Large-scale infrastructure projects to grassroots projects that can collectively create a sustainable and resilient future for children.

She added that her efforts to fight for environmental conservation and protection were derived from her childhood story of waste recycling by the poor.

“As I reflect on my childhood in the heart of a rural African slum, I am transported back to a world where waste wasn’t a choice; it was a lifeline. I lived in a community where discarded waste was bought at a lower cost in the market by the poor. I couldn’t help but notice that those with more abundant means had the luxury of choice, a choice to discard, a choice to waste. It was in this experience that I came to the realization that: the marginalized had always been the unsung heroes of recycling, while the rich often held the privilege of squandering resources without a second thought to discard,” she said.

She added that the global waste crisis and its impact on communities presents a multifaceted challenge with far-reaching impacts on communities.

Our daily waste generation surpasses the capacity of waste management systems, exemplified by Ghana, where the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report reveals that over 12,000 tonnes of waste are generated daily, yet only a mere 10 per cent of it is effectively collected and disposed of.

This alarming statistic underscores a critical issue in waste management. Adding to this challenge is the phenomenon of global waste colonization, evident in the weekly influx of 15 million units of second-hand clothing to Ghana, of which 40 per cent eventually becomes discarded waste.

Furthermore, Ghana grapples with an annual inflow of 150,000 tonnes of electronic waste and a staggering 2.58 million tonnes of plastic raw materials. Tragically, while 30-40 per cent of electronic waste remains inadequately managed, a staggering 73 per cent of imported plastic materials are ultimately categorized as waste.

These stark realities highlight the urgent need for comprehensive waste management solutions in the region.

Bonsu aptly pointed out that the repercussions of waste reach across multiple domains, encompassing health hazards, environmental degradation, and resource scarcity. “Often, we overlook the fact that waste sent to landfills merely awaits, and does not magically go away.”

The issue is exacerbated by plastic waste, as the global statistics reveal: out of approximately 90 billion tonnes (Bt) of plastic materials extracted and utilized for manufacturing annually, a mere 9 per cent undergoes recycling, exacerbating the crisis.

In light of these pressing challenges, Bonsu urged governments and humanitarian agencies to prioritize youth-led initiatives.

She noted that such prioritization is crucial for realizing the objectives and commitments laid out in the Paris Treaty. “By empowering young leaders, we can catalyze transformative change and work collectively towards a more sustainable and resilient future.”

“If you look at a story like that of the Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) that began a few years back as a student-led initiative has now grown to encompass nearly 50 employees, engage over 7,000 volunteers, support 10 community grassroots projects, and empower more than 10,000 young individuals across the African continent with projects replicated from Ghana to Uganda, Kenya, Botswana, and Mali,” Bonsu said.

She added “At GAYO, we are able to Incorporate climate education into community projects and schools to raise awareness about climate risks and solutions. We have established eco-clubs within universities that serve as ambassadors and environmental stewards. Embark on community sensitization to instigate behavioural changes.”

Meanwhile, the ecologiQ Greener Infrastructure Conference 2022 invited world leaders in sustainability to Melbourne’s Convention and Exhibition Centre. The 2-day conference included a range of keynote speakers, panel discussions, networking events, masterclasses and a dynamic trade hall where recycled product suppliers will show how effectively waste can be transformed into vital construction materials.