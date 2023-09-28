In a transformative journey towards sustainable agriculture, farmers from over 10 districts with diverse backgrounds have come together to participate in an enlightening initiative-Agroecological Agricultural Business Training.

The program aims to equip agricultural enthusiasts with the tools and wisdom needed to revolutionize their farming practices.

As the world grapples with environmental challenges and the need for more sustainable food production, these farmers are taking a proactive step forward.

The training which focused mainly on small-scale farmers, widely targeted Women Farmers groups and empowered them to create agroecological businesses that promote environmental conservation and drive Economic growth in the communities.

While speaking in one of the trainings at Mestil Hotel Kampala, the Vice Chairperson of the Eastern and Southern Africa Small Scale Farmers Forum (ESAFF) –Uganda, Margareta Masudio noted that farmers need more support not only in financial but also business skills.

“As ESAFF we have developed the Agroecology Business Hub and we expect the hub to change the mindset of the small-scale farmers. When the farmer embraces the training skills, they have been empowered with from these trainings it will help them to make money from the Agricultural sector,” he said.

The Business hub is responding to the demand by the farming members of ESAFF to build their capacity in business management, especially in businesses related to organic Agricultural products.

Among the key issues that were covered during the training were Agroecological business ideas, enterprise selection, record keeping and budgeting, marketing and financial risk management and different methods of farming in relationship with Agroecological agriculture.

“At ESAFF Uganda we intend to build the capacities of several small-scale farmers-led enterprises to increase their profitability hence improving their livelihood” Masudio added.

The Agroecology business hub supports the farmers in developing business concepts and practices that Small-scale farmers use to enhance their livelihoods and serves as a platform for information sharing bringing farmers together to exchange opinions experiences and business innovation ideas.

Speaking at the same event Andrew Adem the programs manager at ESAFF Uganda said many farmers have been active in producing Agricultural produce but they’re still under the poverty cycle due to their failure to come up with Agricultural Enterprises because the majority are not informed of Agricultural business Enterprises selection.

“Many of the farmers have been exploited because they lack information as ESAFF we want to close that gap by building the capacity of the farmers with information related to business development and management. Information is a key factor in business development that is why ESAFF is committed to supporting the farmers to come up with business Enterprises” Adem said.

Meanwhile, farmers groups that benefited from the training include Ekonouns from Amurai District dealing in Soybeans predicting, Barodilo farmers group from Apac dealing in Tomatoes, Mubende Women Agro Processors dealing in Banana Wine and Mushroom production and many other groups from different districts.

James Serunjogi a farmer from Cecilia Community Agroecology School in Kaseses District said many farmers have been ignorant of enterprise selection and planning.“We never used to plan for our business or even keep records we were disorganized with this training we expect to enhance our business.

Many countries looking to establish a sustainable and robust agricultural system may find agroecological farming practices to be a compelling option. Embracing these practices can work in tandem with a nation’s objectives for safeguarding the environment, ensuring food security, driving economic growth, and enhancing public health.