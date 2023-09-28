President Museveni has issued a directive to the Ministry of Finance, urging them to promptly allocate funds for the repair of the damaged section of the Kabale-Kisoro road in Hamurwa Town Council, Rubanda District.

This directive was conveyed by State Minister of Finance for General Duties, Henry Musasizi Ariganyira, during his speech at the burial ceremony of the late Mzee Twinamasiko Thomas Bukuru, who tragically lost his life in a road accident on September 24, 2023.

Mzee Thomas, aged 72, was struck by a rolling stone set in motion by a speeding trailer along the Kabale-Kisoro road. The incident occurred in May 2023 when heavy rains wreaked havoc on the Kigezi region, resulting in numerous casualties and extensive property damage.

The stone that claimed Mzee Bukuru’s life had been placed by the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) as a roadside barrier at the damaged location.

Minister Musasizi, who also serves as the Rubanda East Member of Parliament, expressed the government’s regret over the delay in repairing the damaged segment of the Kabale-Kisoro road at Hamurwa and assured that the issue would be promptly addressed.

Upon learning of Mzee Bukuru’s tragic demise, Musasizi immediately informed the President, who conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family and directed the search for funds to repair the road. According to the Minister, an estimated Ugandan Shillings 3.5 billion is required for the road repair project.

Additionally, Musasizi presented Ugandan Shillings 5 million, which was part of President Museveni’s message to the deceased’s family. He encouraged Mzee Bukuru’s children to carry on their father’s legacy of hard work and support for the NRM Government.

The late Bukuru’s children, now orphaned twice over, expressed their sorrow that their father had met a fate similar to their mother, who was reportedly murdered a few years prior. The eldest sister, Immaculate Kyarisiima, implored her siblings to remain united in the face of these tragedies.

During the sermon delivered by Kakore Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Maniragaba Deusdedit, he emphasized the importance of leading a righteous life and being prepared for one’s inevitable demise. He remarked that it was better for Mzee Bukuru to pass away on his way back from church rather than in less virtuous settings.

Mzee Bukuru Thomas, born in 1951, passed away at the age of 72, leaving behind six sons, four daughters, 54 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He was laid to rest in his hometown of Bwondo Village, Shabeya Parish, Hamurwa Subcounty, Rubanda District.