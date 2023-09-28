Kigezi High School Primary gears to mark a significant milestone of 100 years, and the celebration is set to be memorable. One of its prominent alumni, Isaac Rukandema, has generously donated a fully-fledged Brass Band to the school, which is located in the Northern Division of Kabale Municipality.

This generous donation comes as part of a fundraising effort to purchase the Brass Band equipment for the school’s century celebrations scheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023. Rukandema’s contribution of Shs. 20 million made it possible to acquire the entire equipment.

The Brass Band represents a new chapter for the school, replacing the older traditional band equipment that has been an integral part of the school’s identity for decades.

Rev. Can. Milton Nkurunungi, the Diocese of Kigezi Secretary, shared that the Brass Band was a part of Bishop Gaddie Akanjuna’s vision to promote the Boys Brigade within the diocese, as he had pledged during his consecration ceremony on May 29, 2022. He expressed excitement and gratitude for Rukandema’s generous donation.

Isaac Mucunguzi Rushoga, the Northern Division LC.3 Chairperson, played a pivotal role in the acquisition of the Brass Band. He not only alerted his longtime friend Rukandema about the fundraising effort but also lobbied for the band and maintained close contact with the school management until the equipment was delivered.

Rushoga detailed the process of lobbying for the Brass Band and highlighted various forms of support his office has provided to primary schools in the Northern Division, including offering Pre-PLE Mock Exams, infrastructure development, and planned donations for the School of the Blind at Hornby High School Junior.

While Rukandema was unable to attend the ceremony in person, he expressed his support for the school’s initiative over a phone call. Prominent Old Boys and Girls, including Former Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda and State Minister of Industry David Bahati, are expected to attend the grand celebration on Saturday.

Founded in 1920, Kigezi High School Primary is jointly celebrating its centenary alongside Kigezi High School (Secondary), which it gave birth to in 1946. The climax of the celebrations promises to be a remarkable event, honoring the rich history and contributions of the school to the community and education in Uganda.