A renowned theologian of Kenyan origin Prof. John Mbithi once said:

“We are because I am; because I am, so we are.”

If you stand Infront of people and speak in concise, clear and grammatical error-free Luganda that:

“Banange Bobi Wine tatwagala kuba tuli Banyarwanda- Bobi Wine hates our tribe” then you are being a victim of own stale thinking.

The above quotation is telling naysayers like MK Movement Central Uganda boss, Frank Gashumba, that Uganda indeed because of her people, there will never be a genocide here. We are a people born and bred in diversity from which we draw our strengths.

This same talk has been resurfacing often always amplified by politicians but Ugandan people are way above identify politics. That is why Luweero peasants, majority of whom were Baganda, supported a Munyankole Museveni during the 1981-86 bush war. That is why Idi Amin Dada, a Kakwa, brought back the body of Ssekabaka Edward Mutesa for a fitting burial in Uganda. That is why Milton Obote married Miria Kalule Obote, a Baganda girl born in Mityana. That is why Chairman Norbert Mao speaks better Luganda than he does his Acholi mother tongue.

All the above and more are done by really visionary people to foster unity in diversity.

I wrote in two previous articles (a copy reached Mr. Gashumba) that Uganda, unlike Rwanda, cannot be a candidate for a genocide or pogrom because of our unique ethno- religious and cultural setup.

Frank Gashumba talks of his father being born in Uganda like the current citizens living in West Nile, greater Kigezi, name other areas all added to Uganda during the scramble for Africa. These are citizens who make up Uganda including Gashumba’s “Bavandime”- a term he likes so much but ending up alienating his own people.

Why should we have “Banyarwanda” as a tribe in Uganda when there is no such a tribe in Rwanda itself? I even hear some low-energy people suggesting that we should have an “Indian tribe” recognized in our constitution. Folks, there is no tribe called Indians even in India itself.

But history is clear about the origin of people like Frank Gashumba. He and the people he misleads to call themselves “Banyarwanda” are the true Ugandans: a people on whose backs the present Buganda prospered.

The ethno-mix of these newcomers and Baganda created a super tribe we see occupying most of Buganda. Available evidence clearly shows that every great or prosperous Baganda family (good looks not excluded), there is a mix of other tribes.

In the greater Masaka from where Mr. Gashumba and I were born, you can be hard-pressed to find a home which is not mixed between Baganda, Banyarwanda, Baziba, Wahaya, Barundi, Banyankole, Bakiga and Banyoro.

Myself I come from that great Nkima family of Bishop Nkoyoyo of Kyagwe. But my “Jajja azaala Taata- maternal grandmother” was born among Banyambo or Wahaya people of Tanzania. My mother had a Burundian mother and my father who married 12 wives, four of them were Banyarwanda- 3 Tutsis and one Hutu. There was one Muziba from Katoro and a Muhaya from Mureba both in Tanzania.

Be that as it is, I am the least concerned about Frank Gshumba’s fears of tribalism or Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) supposed tribal spews. Besides, Bobi marries a Munyankole called Babie Itungo and his kids don’t look any different from those of Frank Gashumba!

Why would he want his in-laws, indeed his children’s uncles, be killed or expelled from Buganda?

Therefore I am the least concerned about Bobi Wine’s utterances. They have no threat in them but heavy on politicking. As he goes around making those alleged tribal talks, Rubongoya- his Secretary General- and Joel Senyonyi- his Spokesperson- are seated listening unconcerned. Both, like the people Bobi allegedly calls Ugandans to discriminate against, are Banyankole.

And Baganda have a saying: “Omusiru yaliinya jegava- only a fool dirtens the water source!” And Bobi Wine is far from being a fool!

Rather than blowing this tribalism thing out of proportion (read my earlier articles), our police, politicians, religious readers and social commentators should call it what it is: nonsense!

Though I was young during the 1980 election campaigns, one reccuring theme was branding candidate Yoweri Museveni a Munyarwanda by candidate Apollo Milton Obote. Actually even Museveni’s opponent in the Mbarara North Constituency, a one Sam kahamba Kutesa, called people not to vote for him because he was a foreigner!

Surprise! Surprise! Yoweri Museveni and Sam Kutesa are “basanji- marrying same sisters” and Sam Kutesa’s daughter, Charlotte Nankunda, is married to Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba (MK).

Folks, don’t be blinded by political talk and politicians who are looking for relevancy because reality is very different.

We fought for unity and it is unity we shall die defending! So you know, “ebyewunyisa- wonders” will never cease to happen in Uganda.

Today’s last word: Facts differs from Opinions!

Adam Kamulegeya

adamkam2003@gmail.com

0779104336