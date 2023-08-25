President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has promised to support the family of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebel leader Joseph Kony.

The President on Friday August 25, 2023, met the family of the LRA leader at state House- Entebbe led by Brig. Ali Ssalongo Kony who is the son of Joseph Kony.

Ali Kony who came along with his mother, children and his father’s uncle Kony Otim Thomas expressed gratitude to President Museveni for welcoming them back home to reunite with their community and said they are ready to become productive citizens.

The Chief of Pageya Chiefdom, Rwot Yusuf Okwonga Adek III also thanked President Museveni for the current peace prevailing in Northern Uganda that has enabled their people to return back home. Rwot informed H.E Museveni that Joseph Kony who is now about 62 years old is weak and unable to fight back, adding that the focus should now be rehabilitating and supporting his family to engage in productive activities like farming.

“Your Excellency, Kony’s children are now your children. The family needs help from you as their father,” Rwot Yusuf Okwonga Adek said.

President Museveni promised to help them get land which they can utilize to do agriculture collectively as a family and join the money economy. He however asked them to understand the concept of a family company which he said is easier to operate than dividing everything amongst themselves.

“We can help them set up a farm there so that they work together as a company and then share what comes out. All the children and the wives should be shareholders. What I’m telling you is what I have been telling other Ugandans. So, I can use you as an example and become a model for other people to see,” H.E Museveni said.

The President also promised to continue supporting Kony war victims across the country.

The meeting was also attended by the Presidential Coordinator for Northern Uganda, Mr. Odoch Bosco Olak, among others.