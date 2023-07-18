On the advice of the Judicial Service Commission under Article 145 (2) of the 1995 Constitution, the President of Uganda Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni appointed Six (6) persons as Acting Registrars of the High Court.

Commenting on the appointment on Monday, the Chief Justice, Hon. Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny – Dollo extended his gratitude to H.E. The President for fulfilling his promise of ensuring that the Judiciary has the necessary manpower for the efficient and effective administration of justice.

The Chief Justice also observed that filling the manpower gaps will ensure that the Judiciary fully implements its transformation agenda of enhancing access to justice which is already underway.

In regard to the numbers, the Chief Registrar Her Worship Sarah Langa Siu noted that the appointment brings the total number of full Registrars to 12 representing 100 per cent of the approved structure of that category of Judicial Officers.

Here are the appointees;

1. Her Worship Lamunu Pamela Ocaya

HW Lamunu joined the Judiciary in 2009 as a Magistrate Grade I and has grown through the ranks. At the time of her appointment as a Registrar, she has been substantively the Deputy Registrar at the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court. She holds a Master of Laws degree in International Legal Studies from Georgetown University Law Centre, Washington DC, USA.

She equally holds a Master of Business Administration from the Uganda Management Institute. She is the recipient of the Leadership and Advocacy for Women in Africa Fellowship.

2. Her Worship Prossy Katushabe

She is a career Judicial officer who has risen through the ranks over a period of 14 years. At the time of her appointment, she was serving as the Deputy Registrar at the Family Division of the High Court.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Management Studies from the Uganda Management Institute and a Post Graduate Diploma in Social Justice from Makerere University. She is the Vice President of the Uganda Judicial Officers Association (UJOA).

3. Her Worship Ereemye James Jumire Mawanda

He has 27 years of working experience as a judicial officer at different Registries and magisterial areas. At the time of his appointment as Registrar, he has been serving as a Deputy Registrar at the Registry of Magistrates Affairs and Data Management.

He is also a member of the Judiciary Council representing the Lower Bench. The Judiciary Council is an advisory organ to the Chief Justice established under the Administration of the Judiciary Act, 2020.

4. Her Worship Simon Kintu Zirintusa

HW Zirintusa joined the Judiciary in 2004 as a Magistrate Grade I and rose through the ranks to the position of Assistant Registrar which portfolio he has been holding until his recent appointment.

Before his appointment as Registrar, he had been deployed to the Civil Division as Assistant Registrar. HW Zirintusa has undergone specialized training in judgment writing at Seattle School of Law, USA and also trained on the Critical Role of the Judiciary in Combating Trafficking in Human Beings at Golda Meir Mount Camel International University.

5. Her Worship Rukundo Allen Owembabazi

She has been working at the Judicial Service Commission and at the time of her appointment, she was serving as a Deputy Registrar Anti-Corruption Advisory and Inspection.

6. Her Worship Ayebare Thadius Tumwebaze

HW Ayebare Tumwebaze Thadius is a Deputy Registrar currently managing a special assignment as Private Legal Secretary to the Chief Justice of Uganda. He holds a Masters of Laws degree from Makerere University and has published reference books on a number of law subjects including civil procedure, administrative law, land law and criminal procedure. He has a special interest in Mediation as an Alternative Dispute Resolution System.